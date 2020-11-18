With Thanksgiving break right around the corner, many students are excited to return home — though this year looks a little different.

Following the break, students will not return to campus until Jan. 18 for the start of the spring semester, leaving many students with concerns and excitement for their extended time at home.

Jill Demcher said while she is looking forward to seeing her family, she is more excited for someone else.

“I can’t wait to see my dog. That’s my number one thing,” Demcher (freshman-nursing) said.

Other students, like Rebande Olusesi, are looking forward to the food at home.

“I am honestly excited for some homemade cooking,” Rebande Olusesi (freshman-computer engineering) said.

Despite the anticipation of the holidays, some Penn State students said they are wary about keeping their families safe because of the coronavirus.

Amiti Jain said while she is disappointed this year’s Thanksgiving may be different, she would rather ensure that her family is safe.

“I’m just sad that we won’t be able to spend it with the rest of our friends and other extended family,” Jain (junior-pre-medicine) said. “I’m concerned with keeping my family safe. I’m hoping I test negative before I leave.”

Penn State is offering free coronavirus testing to all students interested in being tested before returning home through Nov. 19. The university recommends students get tested as soon as possible to ensure their results arrive in time.

Emily Heintzelman said she is concerned about her workload after returning home, since she will not be coming back to campus after Thanksgiving break to finish the semester.

“I’m worried about time management and figuring out how to do my classes at home after break,” Heintzelman (freshman-nursing) said. “Focusing at home is harder for me.”

Olivia Cordano said she is excited to spend time with her family despite it being only her immediate family members.

“I hope my test results come back negative so that I could be more comfortable around my immediate family,” Cordano (sophomore-finance and labor and employment relations) said. “I really wish that I could see my extended family this Thanksgiving, so I am kind of bummed that our Thanksgiving is going to be kind of small this year.”

Cordano said in addition to spending time with her family, she is planning on doing schoolwork and getting outside for fresh air.

“Any chance I get, hopefully I can spend more time outdoors and at national parks back home, which I can’t really do here at Penn State because I don’t have a car,” Cordano said.