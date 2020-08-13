Penn State has updated its "COVID-19 Compact" in response to concerns of student rights at the university, according to a Penn State News release.

The compact initially asked students to "assume any and all risks of exposure to COVID-19," including death. Some students saw this as a "waiver of students' rights," according to the release.

A revised version asks students to acknowledge the university cannot prevent exposure to the coronavirus on campus despite their personal steps to mitigate the spread.

The release stated the compact was meant to enforce expectations of students to follow safety guidelines while on campus.

Students are required to agree to the compact through LionPath, which asks people to follow health safety guidelines and acknowledge their potential risk to coronavirus on campus. Those who are not returning to campus can indicate their choice and bypass the compact.

