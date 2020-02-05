At its Wednesday meeting, UPUA voted to give the International Student Council a community representative seat and support a proposal to provide free student testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) at University Health Services.

UPUA voted unanimously in favor of giving the International Student Council the seat. The motion will go into effect at the start of the 15th Assembly.

The STI resolution would cover the cost of 10,000 tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis over the course of a trial period, and would allow students to receive the tests anonymously. Funded by the Student Fee Board, the proposal would cost $420,000.

At-large representative, chair of student life and sponsor of the resolution Jacob Klipstein argued it would allow access to testing without notifying students’ parents of their sexual activity or making students pay the current $42 fee.

The resolution passed with a voice vote, and there were two abstentions.

Another resolution to establish a Student Conduct Commission was brought to the table, which would create a committee within UPUA that would “meet with officers from the Student Conduct Office to advocate and amend the Code of Conduct and Student Organization Conduct Procedures." Its goal is to clarify Penn State’s Code of Conduct for students.

The resolution was passed unanimously with a voice vote. The committee will begin meeting before spring break.

A bill on the 2020 Election Commissions Budget passed unanimously, allowing funds to be allocated to things such as postcards, business cards and posters with QR codes linking to the UPUA website for Election Day on April 1.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of the Collegian’s Board of Directors.

