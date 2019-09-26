While many students opt to purchase a campus meal plan at Penn State, many are unaware of where their money is actually going.

There are two costs to take into account when purchasing a meal plan — the base cost and the dining dollars cost, according to Jennifer Garvin, director of ancillary services.

All freshmen live on campus their first year and have to select a meal plan option that accommodates their eating habits.

There are currently three meal plan levels — with each level increasing in intervals of about $300 for the amount students can spend. The higher a student goes up on the scale, the more money he or she has to buy food.

However, there is a caveat to this — the food level selection a student chooses does not mean they get that amount in dining dollars. Every student has to pay a base cost of $1,415 per semester to be eligible to purchase a meal plan.

This cost is allocated to all the dining halls and covers what the university has to pay in overhead, which includes labor, utilities, supplies and administrative fees. However, this base cost does not cover the cost of food, according to Garvin.

Students also have to pay the amount they spend in the dining commons within their selected meal plan — an extra $655, $984 or $1,250 per semester.

Therefore, a student is paying either $2,070, $2,399 or $2,665 per semester.

Many students wonder why the base cost is so high, and why this base cost is even added.

“We pay so much for tuition already,” Paige Gillespie said. “The base cost is a way for the school to make you pay more money for what they don’t want to cover.”

Garvin compared the base cost to a membership fee “in a way” — it’s a strategy for the university to instill assurance that people will make food purchases from Penn State.

RELATED

Eliminating this base cost would hurt the university’s ability to cover the overhead because the university has no way of knowing who will and won’t buy from the dining commons and alternative vendors, she said.

Garvin added that for those students who have paid the base cost, the university grants them with a 65 percent discount on all Penn State food options.

The discount applies to all the dining commons’ buffets, made-to-order food options and food made by Penn State staff at the on-campus markets.

Marygrace McLaughlin said she would rather not pay the base fee, even if it would result in not getting the discount.

“Penn State makes you feel like you’re getting such a good deal, but you’re really not,” McLaughlin (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “A majority of what I buy are retail items from the market, which doesn’t get the same discount as other food items get.”

Garvin said the university can’t put a discount on branded items because Penn State has to pay the full price from the distributors. If it did give students the discount, it wouldn’t break even on those products.

Gillespie (sophomore-nursing) raised her concerns over how corporate Penn State has become with presence of eating options like Starbucks and Panera Bread around campus.

“Students might like it more, but it seems like our money is going to big businesses now,” she said. “You also can’t get the discount at stores like Starbucks, so I can’t reap the benefits of the deduction because of how corporate we have become.”

The university has been “grappling” with the decision to introduce more big name companies on campus for years, and has tried to give the students what they want.

People recognize name brands and know what to expect, which is why Penn State works with those vendors, according to Garvin.

Garvin reiterated that not all of the university’s decisions will meet the approval of every student, but the current campus meal plan is the most “flexible and desirable across the board.”

However, not all students think the current options are as suitable as the university hopes.

“Is it really that desirable if students have to pay a fixed base cost despite how many dining dollars they select?” McLaughlin said. “I would rather have more flexibility in the amount I choose to spend on food without the additional cost.”