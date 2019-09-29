A new tradition began Sunday morning in State College. Over 50 runners ran in the first annual State College Service Members United 5K, with all proceeds to benefit the State College VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Robert Morss — a Penn State student — organized the run. As a veteran, Morss strides to make a difference in the veteran community at Penn State.

Prior to the start of the race at noon, the runners gathered to hear Morss (senior-education) speak and salute the American flag during the Pledge of Allegiance. Many of the runners were also veterans or members of ROTC at Penn State.

Morss spoke very animatedly about making the 5K an annual event. Three organizations helped Morss in the planning and execution of the 5K: The State College VFW, Omega Delta Sigma, a veteran fraternity, and Turning Point USA. All three organizations helped to register runners at the check-in table.

Sean Semanko, the president of Turning Point, said the 5K was a "good way to give back." Turning Point members helped by providing water, gatorade and coffee to the runners.

"It sounds cliche and simple, but...we have a lot of great people in this community, a lot of people that need help," Semanko (senior-advertising) said. "For me, I wanted to utilize our club, members, resources, manpower and passion to just help out.”

One of the runners, Forrest Rutledge, is a 26-year-old Marine Corps veteran. He is currently enrolled in a graduate program within the School of International Affairs.

“[The 5K] means to show solidarity with the veteran community across Penn State," Rutledge said. "It shows that we can still be self-sufficient within our own campus community.”