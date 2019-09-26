On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association passed legislation to fund cleaning services for students' professional clothing and to encourage student readership of digital newspapers.

The weekly meeting started with two lectures, followed by discussion and voting on two resolutions and one bill.

In opening, vice president of government and community relations Zack Moore pushed the initiative “Advocate Penn State” and Capital Day.

Capital Day's mission is to create a better environment at all commonwealth campuses by connecting students, alumni, faculty and staff with elected officials to share their Penn State stories to grow admission and donations.

The program sends statistics to elected officials about their student constituents that are collected via email surveys.

Moore admitted that accumulating the statistics has been unsuccessful, with about 300 students on University Park’s campus willing to share their information. He stressed the initiative's importance, saying that more students should fill out the surveys so elected officials can pass legislation with Penn State’s students in mind.

The resolution that was pushed back last week, “Support of the Expanded Penn State News Readership Program,” appeared on the floor this week after being struck from the agenda previously by failing to follow parliamentary procedure. The resolution passed unanimously.

The legislation works to provide The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times to Penn State students digitally to promote readership, reduce costs and eliminate paper usage.

The resolution, “Support for Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet,” also passed unanimously. UPUA motioned to fund $5,000 for one year’s worth of professional cleaning services to the career service. The Professional Attire Closet is a program for students to find formal attire to wear to interviews and career days.

UPUA hopes to restart the Student Council Roundtable to create a space where all Academic Student Councils officers can meet and learn how to better organize their organizations.The first roundtable meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to increase programming awareness on campus and work on common initiatives and goals.

Student trustee Bryan Culler also spoke, most notably about mental health awareness. Thanking Dr. Benjamin Locke from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) on University Park’s campus, he spoke about how the Board of Trustees hopes to provide CAPS efforts to other Penn State commonwealth campuses.

UPUA President Laura McKinney was absent from the meeting, as she was shooting a commercial for Penn State in Philadelphia.