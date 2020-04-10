UPUA presidential candidates Erin Boas and Zachary McKay went head-to-head Thursday night in a debate that took place via Zoom.

Some of the issues addressed in the debate included platform initiatives, outside influence from special interest organizations, and prior leadership experience.

Boas and McKay are both vying to serve as the 15th Assembly's president. Boas is running alongside Kyle Larson (junior-labor and employment relations), while McKay's running mate is Lexy Pathickal (junior-political science and economics).

When each candidate was asked what issue they would solve if they had to pick only one, Boas (sophomore-international politics and economics) said housing and food insecurity because it is “something that really needs to be addressed on campus.”

Boas cited her experience on Penn State President Eric Barron’s University Task Force on Food and Housing Security as a way in which she has gained experience collaborating with administrators on the issue.

“We need to find more ways to help students not have to think about those things on top of their schoolwork,” Boas said.

In response to the same question, McKay (junior-economics) said solving the issue of “rape culture” on campus was a priority because it is “something that we simply cannot ignore.”

One point of contention arose when the candidates were asked how they would handle outside influence from special interest organizations, namely Skull and Bones and Lion’s Paw.

Though Boas said neither she nor Larson were affiliated with these organizations, which are often dubbed "secret societies," McKay brought up a moment from the vice presidential debate in which Larson failed to give a “yes” or “no” answer to the question of whether he was involved in any of these organizations.

“I’ve spoken with members of that organization about its influence, I’ve sat down and made sure that the leaders at the top weren’t going to be influenced by extracurricular involvements,” McKay said. “But it’s hard to foster that culture without answering the questions. There’s a level of personal responsibility ingrained in me that you need to be able to answer a question if you’re being seriously honest.”

Another disagreement arose in regard to Boas and Larson’s proposal to incorporate a “global competency training” into Penn State institutions to reduce bias and encourage inclusion.

"[Training] can’t be something that is optional,” McKay said. “If you create a system that is not totally inclusive, you’re not going to get the racist faculty and staff to take it.”

Boas, on the other hand, argued that avoiding mandated training would encourage more cooperation among its participants.

“Something we want to avoid is mandating it, or at least the term mandating, because with the term it comes across like a punishment, and you want to get people excited about it,” Boas said.

Another question posed to the candidates was what their biggest regret was since coming to the University Park campus. Boas said it was easy to lose sight of what is important regarding handling school work and family, but that she is “continuing to work on finding a balance.”

McKay said one of his biggest regrets was “not getting involved earlier” in various organizations, but that one of the best decisions he made was eventually joining ROTC.

As the candidates made their closing remarks, they each outlined what they hope to accomplish as president.

Boas touched on the importance of seeing advocacy come to fruition.

“Advocacy is not just words, advocacy is action — and I am excited to continue to show that, not just tell you,” Boas said. “Our platform is linked to sustainability because we want to make sure everything we do is sustainable.”

McKay discussed the importance of serving Penn State students.

“Lexy and I are honored to run for you all and we plan to ensure that we embody leadership and experience, not just linking initiatives to sustainability but making sure there’s no way our initiatives can be unsustainable,” McKay said. “Our top priority is serving [students] and that will never change.”

The Zoom call ended at 8 p.m., and a recording of the debate will be posted on the UPUA Elections Commission's YouTube channel.

The UPUA election will take place on April 15. Students can vote on OrgCentral from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

