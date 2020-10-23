Over a month ago, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently died, on the Supreme Court.

Barrett is a conservative judge from Indiana, who has served as both a professor at Notre Dame and as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved her as the nominee, and she now faces the Senate’s vote to ascend to the highest court in the country.

The president’s choice, and the timing of the nomination, have earned him and the Senate backlash from many Americans who say it’s unfair of Trump to nominate Barrett ahead of the presidential election, instead wishing the choice would be saved for the president who wins November’s election.

Catherine Cavanagh said she understands why there is a rush to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court.

“I understand why they’re doing it, given the death of [Ginsburg], and I know that both sides can accurately defend their arguments for and against her nomination,” Cavanaugh (sophomore-chemical engineering) said.

She said she is familiar with the situation, but has not been closely watching the hearings.

Connor Tobin believes that despite Barrett’s qualifications and prior history as an educator, the process is being rushed along.

"I still think it's too soon to nominate someone as a last ditch attempt to preserve Republican Supreme Court dominance," he said.

However, despite Tobin’s original thoughts prior to watching the court proceedings, he found himself swayed by her “calm courtroom demeanor and her ability to weather the yelling and the screaming.”

Austin Davis shared a similar sentiment as Tobin.

“At first, I definitely was shocked that they were nominating someone already,” Davis (junior-accounting) said. “But she definitely is qualified, and I think that matters more than anything.”

Davis also weighed in on what he had seen throughout campus in reaction to Barrett’s nomination.

“Students here who have focused on the hearings and are taking a stance have really done a good job researching and knowing the person they are talking about,” he said, noting that some students express hate or love for a figure simply based on party affiliation.

That idea of qualification over prior rulings and opinions has been brought up countless times in the Senate confirmation hearings, with Democratic senators focusing on her prior rulings and religious beliefs potentially shrouding her judgement.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Republicans have highlighted her extensive law background, while also focusing on the Supreme Court’s integrity not allowing personal beliefs, such as Barrett’s Catholic faith, to interfere with the court’s duty to the American people.

However, not all students have focused on the upcoming nomination.

Ritesh Bhardwaj has not had a chance to follow up on the hearing and nomination, given he has been swamped with work since arriving on campus in late August.

“I’ve just been really focused on work. It’s been difficult to focus on anything besides school,” Bhardwaj (freshman-information sciences and technology) said.

Madison Finewood (freshman-architecture) agreed in saying that the “nomination might have been too soon,” but she hasn’t had a chance to watch any of the hearings because of her workload, thus she “can’t really make up her mind on it yet.”

Similarly, Andrew Torri (freshman-data science) said he has not been keeping up with the process, but given some of the issues others are discussing, he “can understand how it is at the focus of many people’s minds.”