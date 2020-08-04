Penn State announced Tuesday that undergraduate admission applications opened on Aug. 1.

According to a Penn State News release, the university announced in June that SAT and ACT scores are now optional to include in undergraduate applications in order to “ease anxieties” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can now decide whether they want their SAT or ACT test scores included in their admission evaluation. This decision is final once the application is submitted, according to the release.

Those who submit their application by Nov. 1 will be considered "Early Action" applicants and will receive an admissions decision from Penn State by Dec. 24. Early Action applicants will also be given their student aid package in early February.

The recommended application date for students not selecting Early Action is Dec. 1, according to the release.

All applicants, however, have until May 1, 2021 to decide whether they want to attend Penn State next fall.

Students can apply to Penn State through MyPennState, the Coalition application or the Common Application.