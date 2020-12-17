One State College resident has established a $50,000 endowment to support the Penn State University Press, according to a Penn State news release.

Art Leach created the Leach Family Endowment that will allow the University Press to continue creating, collecting and preserving published books for the benefit of future authors and readers, the release said.

This is the first donor endowment made to support the University Press, and it will further “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” — a campaign seeking to “elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university," according to the release.

Leach’s wife Sophie Penney is the director of foundation relations for Penn State Development and Alumni Relations. Penney has previously funded an estate gift and annual financial support for the Wisniewski Family Fund in Penn State’s Department of Psychology.