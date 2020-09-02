With many classes being delivered online this semester in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to feel trapped in your dorm or apartment as you attend Zoom call after Zoom call.

Thankfully, however, much of Penn State’s campus and most places in the State College area are still open, offering a variety of locations for students to attend virtual classes, study, do homework and feel productive.

Libraries

The Pattee and Paterno Library

A key workspace to many students on campus, the Pattee and Paterno Library is operating under different hours and restrictions this semester in an effort to provide study locations that adhere to proper social distancing and masking protocols.

The library’s ground and first floors are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The space will not be open on weekends until further notice, but will be available to students until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 — Labor Day.

Included on the ground and first floors are numerous group study rooms in the Collaboration Commons and Knowledge Commons.

They are open only to individual students this year, making them a great location to hone-in on your work without distractions.

Students can make appointments to utilize these group study spaces on the library’s website for two-hour-long slots at a time, up to seven days in advance.

Additionally, the Starbucks store located in the Paterno Library is also open for mobile ordering through Penn State Eats from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., which is perfect for those in need of a caffeine boost for their early morning classes or last minute exam cramming. Students are still able to order in person, as well.

At this time, visitors to the library can utilize the Ross Global News Center — adjacent to the Starbucks location — until the ground and first floors of the library open at 11 a.m.

Earth and Mineral Sciences Library

The Earth and Mineral Sciences Library is a quieter, lesser-known library on campus, but a great place for those in need of a relaxed environment for early classes.

Located at 105 Deike Building, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for pick-up services, with a limited-capacity study space.

Engineering Library

The Engineering Library is open as a workspace and for pick-up services from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday.

It is located at 325 Burrowes Road, near the Hammond Building and the Starbucks and Dunkin’ coffee shops on College Avenue.

Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library

Additional library space will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library starting Labor Day.

Located at 201 Davey Lab, the library offers a more relaxed work environment while still in close proximity to the HUB-Robeson Center dining options.

Buildings across campus

The HUB-Robeson Center

Located at the heart of campus, the HUB is the ideal workspace for those who cannot work in complete silence. Currently, it is only closed from midnight to 6 a.m. for cleaning purposes, making it a great place to go for a wider range of hours.

There are a variety of seating areas all throughout the building, making it highly likely that you will find a chair, couch, bench — or even a stairway — to match your preferences.

As with all other buildings on campus, the tables and chairs are spread apart to accommodate social distancing standards.

The HUB also features a diverse array of food and drink options to keep you fueled throughout your day of classes or homework sessions.

Options include Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Sbarro, Jamba Juice and Starbucks.

Westgate Building

On the far west end of campus, the Westgate Building — formerly known as the Information and Sciences Technology Building — features a unique workspace on the bridge portion of the structure.

The Westgate Building bridge crosses over North Atherton Street to connect the east end of campus with the expanding west end.

With countless windows, this space offers an abundance of natural light and a view of west campus unlike any other building.

The building also features a Panera Bread location at Reese’s Cafe, which will open at some point this semester.

The cafe’s hours of operation will be announced on Penn State’s food services website.

Chambers Building

Just behind the Pattee and Paterno Library and next to the Nittany Lion Shrine, the Chambers Building offers an upstairs seating area with private study rooms, which is perfect for when you really need to focus.

Chambers is also a short walk from Otto’s Cafe — the Panera location in the Kern Building open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday — as well as the West Dining Commons.

Off-Campus locations

Schlow Centre Region Library

Located at 211 South Allen Street, the Schlow Library offers quiet spaces for studying and homework from a different viewpoint of State College.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4 p.m. to 7 pm. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

With social distancing and masking requirements for indoor spaces, it is a safe place to get your work done and escape from campus for a couple of hours.

Abba Java Coffeehouse

Abba Java is attached to the back of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church & Wesley Foundation, located at 299 Locust Lane on East College Avenue.

It is a ministry of Wesley at Penn State that offers students free coffee, tea, food and space with internet access, according to its website.

Abba Java reopened for the semester on Aug. 24 with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Even though the coffeehouse has a capacity limit and social distancing restrictions in place, it still provides a welcoming, quiet environment essential for productivity.

Sower’s Harvest Cafe

A cafe specializing in coffee and freshly-baked food items, Sower’s offers a warm environment which is comfortable for dining while completing some work.

Located at 421 East Beaver Avenue, it’s not far from campus and currently offers dine-in hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Operating under all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the cafe has capacity limits and social distancing guidelines in place.

According to its website, the cafe is sanitizing spaces frequently and requiring masks to be worn inside.

Sower’s also offers outdoor seating in the front of the cafe, which can help if you are in need of a sunlight boost while working.

Just remember to bring a credit or debit card with you, as it is not currently accepting cash payments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

