For many American voters, the current Democratic presidential candidate was not their first choice.

Across various social media platforms, the #SettleforBiden2020 hashtag has been widely shared by American voters contending with the moral dilemma of supporting Joe Biden so as to avoid a second term of President Donald Trump at all costs.

Settle for Biden is a grassroots organization formed by supporters of former presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who begrudgingly advocate for a Biden presidency because they believe the U.S. “will not survive four more years of Donald Trump.”

Gareth Keene, an electrical engineering alumnus, created the State College Yang Gang in spring 2019. He said he was first drawn to former presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s policies after stumbling upon a podcast in which the former presidential candidate explained his defining policy proposal of universal basic income.

UBI, or what Yang calls the “Freedom Dividend,” would endow Americans adults with a monthly salary of $1,000.

Though the idea initially seemed “absurd” to Keene, the possibility of providing a “stable baseline” income for all Americans, increasing job competition and expanding the economy would earn his support.

“It really seemed like a solution that fit the 21st century,” Keene said.

Yang dropped out of the presidential bid after failing to secure any pledged delegates in the Iowa caucuses in February 2020.

Though Keene was sad to see Yang drop out, he said it was an on-brand move for someone who often called himself “the math guy.”

Looking toward the coming November election, Keene said while he had some reservations on Biden relating to previous voting record and allegations of sexual assault, the possibility of Trump having a second term pushed him to support Biden.

“I reluctantly support a Biden presidency,” Keene said.

Despite her similar hopes for a more progressive candidate, Maliha Reza said she would be voting for Biden.

Reza (sophomore-electrical engineering) initially resonated with Warren as a progressive female candidate before voting for Sanders in the primaries.

In particular, Reza found Warren’s so-called “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” appealing, which would tax the wealthiest 0.1% American households and her plans to make debt-free college for prospective college students.

However, Reza expressed more personal concerns as a woman of color and a “product of immigration.”

For Reza, a Biden presidency would at least instill her with some sense of hope for passing more progressive policies.

Contrastingly, Kyle Marko is a member of the Penn State College Independents, and said he would not vote for Biden.

“My entire life the presidential general election has remained a choice between the ‘lesser of two evils,’ and I see no reason why I should personally support the continuing of that cycle,” Marko (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

He said he previously resorted to supporting Bernie Sanders.

“To me, Bernie was the settlement,” Marko said.

Marko said he was drawn to Sanders’ record as an independent senator and his support of progressive policies. However, Marko said he was not swayed by the Vermont senator’s endorsement of Biden in April 2020.

“Biden is yet another right-wing candidate who will defend the establishment at all costs,” Marko said. “So I will not be voting for him, nor will I be voting for Trump.”

For voters interested in breaking the current political cycle, Marko’s advised other progressives to be more active in the primaries and “worry less about voting for the lesser of two evils.”

Though he is supporting the Biden campaign in November, Keene also encouraged voters to simply participate.

“Reducing people’s choice in voting is something that tyrannical states do,” Keene said. “If you don’t support the two [major presidential] candidates, go out and vote for somebody. Vote for whoever you want, but just go out and vote.”

