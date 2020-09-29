Latino Penn Staters reflect on their K-12 education, lack of Latin-American representation

By the year 2050, more than one in five Americans will be of Hispanic descent, according to the Pew Research Center.

Although Latino people make up the country’s second largest ethnic group behind non-Hispanic whites, Latino Penn Staters say the K-12 education system lacks the representation to reflect this.

A.K. Sandoval-Strausz is the director of Penn State’s Latina/o Studies Program and emphasized the importance of Americans learning the nation’s history of migration.

“If you’re going to tell American history from the standpoint of one group of people, there’s ways you’re going to get it completely wrong,” Sandoval-Strausz said. “You can’t just look at this country’s story and think, ‘this is great’ because it also involves mass death and enslavement.”

He discussed how Latino history is relevant to today’s issues and how it can help students understand U.S. population demographics.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos accounted for 52% of all U.S. population growth between 2010 and 2019.

“This is partly because the U.S. launched a lot of military offenses and other kinds of interventions in countries across this hemisphere that displaced people, many of whom came here,” Sandoval-Strausz said. “Understanding the things we as a nation have done wrong alongside the things that we have done right is essential to being honest with ourselves about who we are.”

Sandoval-Strausz is a Colombian born in the Bronx, New York. He said growing up somewhere with an extensive variety of Latino heritages made it difficult for schools to implement one cohesive curriculum, so there was less pressure to do so.

Because of this, though, he said he was a target of insulting stereotypes, referencing the cocaine jokes he’d hear when people learned of his Colombian heritage.

As a professor, Sandoval-Strausz said he sees the lack of representative education reflected in his Latino students. He said they generally have a good sense of their own ethnicity and its collective history, but haven’t grasped what all of these Latin American migrations have in common — which tends to relate directly to U.S. intervention.

“I spent a lot of time speaking with Puerto Ricans and ethnic Mexicans about what they have in common in terms of land loss, and by the same token I talk to the Dominicans and Colombians about the way the United States intervened in their ancestors’ countries, which made things much more difficult for them,” Sandoval-Strausz said. “It’s the commonalities that are often new to them.”

Mexican Student Association President Estefania Ledesma was born and raised in Mexico until she moved to Harrisburg before she began kindergarten. With Spanish being her first language, she had to learn English in preschool and became fluent by third grade.

Ledesma (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said there was no Latino education in primary school, adding that what she did know of her history was a result of her own research or from her Mexican-born parents.

It wasn’t until high school when Ledesma said she first heard her heritage mentioned in the classroom — and it was a moment she wouldn’t forget.

“I distinctly remember we were learning about World War Two, and Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba had two pages of the textbook, so Mexican history was literally just two paragraphs and we spent about 20 minutes on all of Latinx history before moving on,” Ledesma said. “This sums up how Latinx education is in the U.S.”

Ledesma said this shocked her since she already knew how large of a role Mexico played in America’s past and didn’t understand how two paragraphs could represent the extent of Mexican participation in this country’s history.

“I don’t think people realize the huge impact Latinos have had in America,” Ledesma said. “There’s so much important history we skip over, and especially now in the U.S. political climate where immigration is one of the biggest issues, students should learn early on why those policies are the way they are.”

She also emphasized how many people have a strong stance on immigration without understanding the actual process and how long it takes to even be considered for residency in the U.S.

“We learn a lot about immigration from Europe in school and even spend a month on Ellis Island, learning about European influence and contributions,” Ledesma said. “But when it comes to Latinx Americans, we completely ignore what they have provided to America.”

Damaris Fraser was raised in Puerto Rico until she moved to Orlando, Florida, her senior year of high school. In Florida, she said she learned nothing about Latino history — but that was nothing new to her.

One might expect Puerto Rico to have an extensive curriculum covering its history, but Fraser said the colonization of the territory has led to an Americanized and limited education system.

“The only Latinx studies classes we had was Puerto Rican history and I only took that for two years,” Fraser (junior-secondary education) said. “Meanwhile, I had to take American history every year.”

Fraser said if Latino youth saw people who looked like them in positions of power in their education, it would “inspire them and let them know they can do so much more than what society generally tells them.”

She emphasized how many cultures, not just Latinos, are suppressed in the American education system and how this contributes to prejudice.

“People are afraid of the unknown, but when students learn about different cultures and get exposed to something early, it produces a curiosity,” Fraser said. “Latinx culture is so enriching and can offer so much more than what people are getting from it.”

This nonexistent curriculum leads to false assumptions, like the ones Fraser said she often gets about not looking Puerto Rican because she has a darker complexion, or that she’s an international student because students don’t know Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. — or in general that if a student is Latino, they must be Mexican.

These assumptions are a result of clumping a diverse set of nations and cultures together to fit one label, which is why graduate student Esther Muñoz said she’s not fond of the term “Hispanic.”

“Humans always want to put everything into a category even if it doesn’t fit, so they take this set of people who are very different and put them into a group, stick a label on it and move on,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz was born and raised in San Francisco, but said she grew up Mexican. She attended high school in the suburbs of the bay area, the inner city of San Francisco and in Germany, and said the experience of being Latino in those three places was drastically different.

In the suburbs, Muñoz said she was taught the “American version” of history and it wasn’t until she moved to the inner city where she learned to challenge it.

“I was going to a completely underfunded high school with rebellious teachers who were adamant about being truthful about a lot of the injustices we see,” Muñoz said, referencing how many of the students were from poverty-stricken areas. “For those teachers, it was really important to help students understand why we are in the predicament we are in as colored people in the U.S.”

Throughout her education, Muñoz said she’d faced a multitude of stereotypes about her Latino background, being called ethnic slurs and told she wasn’t American.

“If I’m Mexican and Nicaraguan, and these people say they’re American, but their heritage is European, how come they have more of a right coming across the Atlantic ocean than my family who just came across the land?” Muñoz said.

She said the solution comes down to one simple thing — textbooks. By updating textbooks without whitewashing history, Muñoz said students will be able to form more educated opinions about topics that impact Latino people.

“If you start in kindergarten getting brainwashed about Christopher Columbus, and this is the education across the board, of course you won’t understand why Latinos get really worked up when we think about him,” Muñoz said. “Let’s talk about things that actually happened to create this country.”

Puerto Rican student Jaclyn Navarro also expressed how the curriculum around different cultures is deficient. Growing up in Philadelphia, Navarro said Latino education was missing from her curriculum.

“When there is no awareness of a culture, there is a lack of appreciation,” Navarro (junior-human development and family studies) said. “When you become more educated, you become closer to those who are different because you hold awareness about where they come from and what they value.”

Navarro said the absence of Latino representation impacted her in ways her non-Hispanic white counterparts couldn’t relate to.

“I always had questions about Latinx history, and I wanted to learn about successful people who were Hispanic — role models who looked like me,” Navarro said. “The education system often praised white Americans, and this was a little discouraging.”

This feeling among Latin American youth is something Francesca López said can be resolved with more representation.

“In my own research, I know when students are exposed to this accurate portrayal of history, they end up having a different identity that makes them feel part of something and validates their existence in the classroom,” López said. “This leads to better achievement, mental health and socioeconomic outcomes.”

López is the Waterbury Chair in Equity Pedagogy in Penn State’s College of Education and grew up on the border of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. She was born in the United States, went to school in Mexico until third grade and then finished her education in the U.S.

“As a child, I remember a neighborhood friend came over when I wasn’t home and said the maid answered the door when it was actually my mother,” López said. “There were also assumptions about what I could do, and I remember, especially when making the transition from Mexico, not feeling very bright.”

It wasn’t until college, López said, when she realized how much was actually missing from the K-12 curriculum in terms of Latino history and perspectives — and how it’s evident in society.

“I think it’s pervasive and reflects everywhere,” López said. “If there was more education, then we wouldn’t see the fears, assumptions or derogatory comments toward Latin groups that we tend to see.”

She said the biggest issue in the education system is the omissions and how minorities are treated superficially in the history curriculum. She said implementing a more nuanced, detailed curriculum is of value to all students, especially those who aren’t Latino.

“It adds to the understanding that they are part of this multi-facetted nation that has a very complicated, sometimes very problematic history,” López said. “This understanding helps build democratic conceptions of what being a citizen means, and I think it would get us to a place that is much better than where we are right now.”