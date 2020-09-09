Class scheduling dates for the spring 2021 semester are quickly approaching, and some general education classes are required for all students.

Some students may view general education courses as a hassle, but there are plenty of unique options to choose from.

Although the spring semester classes are not yet set in stone as the coronavirus pandemic leaves room for uncertainty, here are some courses normally held each semester.

Art Education 355Q: Art & Health

Art is often used as a storytelling tool while also allowing for artists to participate in self-care rituals.

Art Education 355Q dives into the experience of communicating through art and social science practices while also analyzing the themes “seeing, knowing and understanding,” “developing capacity for empathy” and “analyzing perspectives in art and health.”

Through data and observation, students can learn about empathy and the various ways to interpret viewpoints of others in a reflective manner, as well as from a caregiver and healthcare professional perspective.

This course would fulfill the requirements for a three-credit general education arts (GA) course.

ASTRO 7N: Artistic Universe

Students who enjoy learning about sciences and the arts will be over the moon for this three-credit course.

ASTRO 7N doubles as a general arts and general natural science, meaning it’s an “interdomain” course.

In this course, students will play an immersive video game to “fly” through space and learn about the solar system by exploring different planets and their unique features.

ANTH 216N: Sex and Evolution

For students who feel their high school did not give them a proper sexual health education, ANTH 216N might fill in the gaps.

Learning from a biological and sociological standpoint, sex and the evolution of sexual tendencies are studied in the course.

From the beginnings of sexual relations between animals and human ancestors to sexual orientation and gender, students learn about sex from various viewpoints.

Open discussion is highly encouraged, despite the topics potentially being somewhat uncomfortable to discuss with one’s peers in a classroom setting.

If a student desires to earn multiple credits at once, ANTH 216N satisfies general education natural sciences (GN), general education social and behavioral science (GS) and the interdomain general education credits.

ENG 183Z: Adventure Lit

Adventurous literature comes to life in ENG 183Z, as the class allows students to travel and explore the outdoors through various activities like hiking, climbing and potentially kayaking.

Students complete physical activities and make observations about nature throughout the course, and complete reading and writing assignments.

The course allows students to discuss the environment and humans’ relationship to the greater outside world through their individual habits, traditions and values.

The only caveat is that the course must be taken with KINES 1Z/RPTM 1Z: Outdoor Pursuits in the same semester, as it is an integrative, linked general education course.

KINES 17: Ballroom Dancing

“Dancing with the Stars” fans can live out their fantasies of being on the show, but without the celebrities and live audience, by taking KINES 17: Ballroom Dancing.

Students will learn how to perform various types of dance such as the Foxtrot, cha-cha and waltz, among others.

Considered a one-and-a-half-credit general health and wellness course, ballroom dancing could be a beneficial alternative for students who would prefer to not take a traditional gym course, such as jogging, but still work physical activity into their day.

COMM 150N: Art of the Cinema

While this course is geared toward film majors, it is also open as a three-credit general humanities course as well.

For the student who simply loves watching movies, this course begins with early film and its humble beginnings, allowing students to analyze each piece.

Viewing full-length movies once a week is a perk of the class, with several films shown that one might not normally watch on their own, specifically some older films such as “Rear Window” and “Network,” which were shown in previous years.

By picking apart the movies and their histories, students can better understand directors’ decisions in their films, including choices like setting, scene, use of color, props and everything in between.

METEO 5 - Severe and Unusual Weather

An overview introduction to meteorology, METEO 5 teaches students about severe weather patterns, explaining why abnormalities occur and have major effects on the planet, such as extreme temperatures, storms, tornadoes, droughts and other anomalies.

Not drastically mathematically dependent, the general natural sciences course analyzes general principles as to why certain weather phenomena occur.

Fictional weather occurrences, such as the tornado in “The Wizard of Oz” or the drought that inspired “The Grapes of Wrath” are mentioned, as they were based on real events.

Students who like to watch cable news broadcasts while major storms are happening might be interested in this three-credit course.

INART 50Z - The Science of Music

Music and science are brought together as the basics of music and sound in general are viewed from a scientific eye.

The class investigates how music is actually a form of science, varying through pitch, harmony, instrument type and other variables in between.

Dissecting music and how it actually works is the goal of the course. Though students won’t be asked to know higher level math, the class discusses the physics behind how music is created.

This three-credit course is a general natural science as well as a BA in natural science that links INART 50Z and MUSIC 11Z.

Honorable mention: HORT 352: Flower Arranging

HORT 352: Flower Arranging is not a general education course because it is considered an elective, but it was too unique not to include.

Focusing on how to place flowers in an aesthetically pleasing way, HORT 352 students can learn the skills necessary to spruce up their living spaces or impress dates with colorful bouquets.

Elective courses are still required, so HORT 352 could still help students complete their degree.