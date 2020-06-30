Penn State announced Tuesday that it will purchase body cameras for its police officers to wear at all 22 campuses, according to a Penn State news release.

The goal is to have officers wear the cameras "within the next year."

The initiative is a part of the department's efforts to enhance its relationship with the communities it serves "to be more transparent and accountable."

University Police and Public Safety Vice President Charlie Noffsinger said the cameras shouldn't be seen as a solution but as a step toward "better interactions within communities."

The decision to purchase and use the body cameras was made in April after UPPS conducted "extensive research."

