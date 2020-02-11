One of the problems asexual people face is that people don’t know what asexuality is.

According to Kinsey Ballas, the moderator of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s aces discussion group, asexuality is “more of an umbrella term than an identity” and many people don’t realize there are many ways to be on the asexual spectrum.

“Within the asexual spectrum, there are people that are demisexual or demiromantic, or [for example] I identify as gray-ace,” Ballas (graduate- international affairs) said. “[Asexuality] is not the singular identifying term that people think it is.”

Healthline defines asexual people as those who “experience little to no sexual attraction.”

Asexual students have a slightly different Penn State experience than the average student, and they often find themselves tasked with explaining exactly what the difference is.

Asexual people, unlike other members of the LGBTQ community, can be less vocal about their sexual identity in their everyday life, according to student Nykeima Roberts.

“I don’t specifically mention being ace unless it comes up in conversations, because it’s kind of irrelevant to lots of things sometimes,” Roberts (freshman-Japanese) said. “But if it does come up then I’m always open to answer questions, and I’ve never had a bad experience doing so. People are just generally respectful and generally curious and pretty accepting of me being ace.”

Roberts added she wishes people wouldn’t assume being asexual means being celibate.

“I also wish people wouldn’t assume that an ace automatically doesn’t have a libido or a sex drive, because there are aces who do have that and aces who do enjoy sex,” Roberts said.

Student Shannon Peery said she wishes more people understood that asexuals aren’t “broken.”

“I just wish people would understand that asexual people are normal and healthy, and aromantic people are normal and healthy,” Peery (junior-psychology) said.

Ballas, who described herself as “not very visibly ace,” said her asexual identity “doesn’t really come up in conversation, because you’re just like, not doing something.”

If asexual people do not talk about their identities, it usually leads their acquaintances to assume they are straight and just don’t like talking about their sex lives, according to Ballas.

When asexual people do explicitly talk about their identities, it can be awkward, especially if it happens in a romantic and sexual context.

Ballas and Roberts both recalled uncomfortable experiences trying to explain their sexualities to people who were interested in them.

When asexual people try to date, according to Ballas, it can get “pretty weird.”

“There is this assumption that even if you are looking to date, after a couple dates, you’re going to hook up,” Ballas said.

Asexual people often have to negotiate and compromise with their partners if they want the relationship to be viable, Ballas said.

Peery said that the “sexualized culture at college” makes conversations like these more difficult.

“You always have to be really careful trying to figure out who’s willing to date you if you’re ace," Peery said.

However, in some ways, Peery has found it easier to be asexual at Penn State.

Peery said she encounters less stigma about being asexual at Penn State than when she was in high school, “because now, more than high school, people have a better understanding of what it is or they don’t care.”

When she came out in middle school, many people refused to accept her sexual identity, saying that she was too young to know what her sexuality was.

“Now that at least I’m 20, people can [say], ‘Oh you really don’t want sex, huh, that’s kind of wild,” Peery said.

Roberts said being at college has given her opportunities to interact with other asexual people and explore her heteroromantic identity.

Peery, Roberts and Ballas all expressed a desire for more visibility and activism for asexual issues on campus.

“It’s an identity that is hard to make visible,” Ballas said. “It’s something that’s hard to conceptualize and explain.”

She added that in the LGBTQ community, “it doesn’t feel like there’s as much urgency for activism” on asexual issues or visibility as there is for other identities. Ballas said this is largely because opponents of LGBTQ rights don’t target asexuals very often.

Still, Peery, Roberts and Ballas all feel they have found a sense of community within the larger LGBTQ community at Penn State and with the other asexual people they meet in queer spaces.

As a leader for the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s aces discussion group, Ballas said “it’s really helpful to meet other aces.”

“It’s nice talking to people who also don’t see the whole hype about sex,” Peery said. “It’s nice to talk to people who understand.”