As college campuses throughout the country are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases, some students delving into their courses and practicing social distancing may also be experiencing spikes in loneliness and depression, and erosion in their levels of physical activity.

Here are five coping tools to deal with distress available virtually and on-campus:

Counseling & Psychological Services group counseling

This semester’s group therapy sessions will be held online and have openings for six eligible students.

Current groups revolve around subjects including women’s empowerment and eating disorder recovery.

Additionally, there are interpersonal process groups specifically geared for graduate students and men.

Students interested in joining therapy groups should call CAPS to see if they are eligible and if spaces are available.

CAPS also offers virtual population-specific support groups, with readily available Zoom meeting links posted on its website.

This includes biweekly discussion groups for women of color available Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Black and Latino males on Thursdays from 5 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Students can access direct Zoom meeting links to these support groups here.

RELATED

You@PSU

Penn State’s newest virtual service, You@PSU, is a free, confidential online resource designed to help students thrive in every facet of their lives and simultaneously connect them to relevant campus resources, according to its website.

Using this platform, students can take “reality check” assessments, which gauge students’ professional success, well-being and interpersonal relationships in a quiz format. Students can also access content featuring international students discussing their difficulties in adapting in a foreign country, and a veteran giving advice on how to transition from the military to college.

Students can log in with their students ID to access the website here.

WellTrack

WellTrack is an interactive self-help tool available to all Penn State students at any time of day.

It is available both as a website and app and features wellness assessments and “Moodcheck” tests that can be taken as-needed to help students keep track of their mental health patterns.

Students who fear public speaking can access an interactive course that includes a 3D simulation that places them behind a podium and in front of a lecture hall so they can practice their presentations and prepare for the setting.

It also includes courses on depression, anxiety and stress and resiliency skills.

Those interested in accessing Welltrack can register here.

Physical recreation

For students seeking more active approaches, looking into the university’s list of recreational facilities this semester could provide a stabilizing activity to incorporate into their everyday regimen.

Penn State’s Fitness and Wellness program will have virtual Zoom classes and offers a playlist of fitness videos on its YouTube account.

Additionally, students can still register for free, outdoor fitness or yoga classes via Campus Recreation’s website provided here.

RELATED

5 types of plants to keep in your home away from home | Opinion A fun way to spruce up your dorm room or apartment is to bring in some potted plants.

Well-being Wednesdays

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., students can attend interactive meetings hosted by HealthWorks either virtually or in 233B HUB-Robeson Center to explore subjects such as the relationship between calm and walking, the flow of success and the rules of sound sleep.

Masks and physical distancing will be required if students choose to attend the in-person meetings.

During these meetings, students can engage in activities such as making “mind jars” and enjoy a nature meditation.

Students interested in attending these meetings can look for more information here.

Nutrition Clinic

Maintaining a balanced diet is an important factor for emotional stability and mental clarity.

Penn State students have access to free nutrition counseling from registered dieticians who can tailor to specific dietary restrictions and preferences.

Dieticians can also help design meal plans for students with limited financial resources and identify disordered eating habits.

Students with specific needs can also make use of a twelve-week weight management program. Over the course of six visits, participants of the program meet a dietician to discuss their personal goals.

Students can make appointments at the Nutrition Clinic by calling 814-863-0461 or through myUHS.

As the status of events this semester continues to evolve, students can look out for more events offered virtually and in-person.

More stress-relieving options for students including yoga, meditation and art courses are listed on the student affairs events page.