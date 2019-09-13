Decorated poet Terrance Hayes shared his poetry with the Penn State community on Sep. 12 in Foster Auditorium for the 21st annual Emily Dickinson Lectureship. The work was shared was from his new book, “Sonnets from my Past and Future Assassins.”

The Emily Dickinson Lectureship is hosted by the Penn State Department of English and sponsored by George and Barbra Kelly, two Penn State alumni who majored in English and studied Dickinson during their time at the university.

This is a “premier poetry event,” in which many distinguished poets come to read their work, Alison Jaenicke, an assistant director of creative writing at Penn State said.

“All of these notable poets are from the United States,” she said. “We even had a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet in 2016.”

Shara McCallum, a liberal arts professor in the English department and a friend of Hayes’, introduced him.

McCallum played an important role in getting Hayes to come to Penn State.

“I’ve known [Hayes] for a long time, since 1997,” McCallum said. “We plan who will speak at the event a year in advance, so when I heard Terrance had a new book coming out – “Sonnets from my Past and Future Assassins” – I got in touch with him to see if he’d want to come, and he agreed.”

Hayes’ poems examine many aspects of society and race. He writes about black masculinity, love, race, culture and identity.

“Terrance Hayes has a way of understanding how to combine all these complex subjects into high art,'' McCallum said. “He combines all of these themes in an innovative and creative way.”

RELATED

Palestinian-American poet and essayist Naomi Shihab Nye comes to Penn State Students, supporters, faculty and friends gathered for Naomi Shihab Nye's second appearance at Penn State for the 20th annual Emily Dickinson lectureship in American poetry.

As McCallum introduced Hayes, she noted that he wears two watches at all times.

“Terrance wears two watches, he’s obsessed with time more than anyone I’ve ever met, and I thought I was bad,” she said. “But it represents his signature of restlessness.”

Hayes said he writes these poems as a way to cope with the complexities of what is happening around the world.

“During the first two years of this current administration, I wrote poems as a way to respond and get through to the president,” he said.

According to Hayes, a lot of his poems are “paradoxical” and express the “duality of things”.

“Poems help us think and help questions emerge that may cause confusion, and this is a perfect time for confusion,” Hayes said.

However, he believes that during this process of poem writing, it can be hard to love your own work.

“Writing poems is like having children, there is no right or wrong answer,” he said. “But there’s always room for growth, revision and acceptance.”

Hayes shed light on how he still feels uncomfortable with sharing his work sometimes.

“Sharing poems like I am tonight is what helps me decide if I can trust my writing enough to read to you all,” he said. “I still get anxious and sweat a lot, but that’s part of it.”

According to McCallum, Hayes is very vulnerable poet.

“There’s a great deal of vulnerability and heart that shows up in his work,” McCallum said. “Hayes is a great story-teller with a great imagination, and is one of the most important contemporary poets of our time.”

RELATED