The State College Police Department said Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta brother James Shilling died by an apparent suicide. 

There were no signs of trauma or foul play involved in the incident, according to State College Police.

Shilling was found in the Alpha Phi Delta house by another member of the fraternity on Sunday.

He was a student in the College of Information Sciences and Technology and was expected to graduate this spring.

