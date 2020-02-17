The State College Police Department said Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta brother James Shilling died by an apparent suicide.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play involved in the incident, according to State College Police.

Shilling was found in the Alpha Phi Delta house by another member of the fraternity on Sunday.

He was a student in the College of Information Sciences and Technology and was expected to graduate this spring.

RELATED

Penn State College of IST releases statement on student deaths Dr. Andrew Sears, the dean of the College of Information Sciences and Technology, issued a s…

Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta fraternity member dies A Penn State student and member of Alpha Phi Delta has died, according to university spokeswoman Rachel Pell.

National Alpha Phi Delta fraternity provides further details about Penn State student death Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta member James Shilling was found dead in the fraternit…