On Friday, April 3, Penn State's Gender Equity Center will host its first 'Streaming School,' a NetflixParty event that will feature an episode of The Office.

At 7 p.m. the center will play the episode titled "Sexual Harassment" and discuss the topic.

To join, individuals must install the "NetflixParty" extension for Chrome, log into their Netflix account on the Chrome browser and click on the link to join the event, followed by clicking the red NP in the top right corner of the screen to join the party.

Each Friday, the Gender Equity Center will host a NetflixParty for which the movies and television shows selected will cover topics and issues surrounding gender equity.