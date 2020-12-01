The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed the habeas relief granted to former Penn State President Graham Spanier Tuesday, according to a statement released on Attorney General Josh Shapiro's website.

On May 24, 2017, a jury found Spanier guilty of a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in concealing the sexual abuse of children by Jerry Sandusky — former Penn State football defense coordinator.

Spanier was sentenced to spend at least two months in jail and two months on house arrest, which he didn't serve after a federal magistrate judge threw out his conviction in April 2019.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and received a sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison after it was uncovered he sexually assaulted boys for years through the now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

In the statement, Shapiro said this decision "effectively reinstates" Spanier's jail sentence, which is for "Endangering the Welfare of Children."

Shapiro also said that by not reporting information regarding Sandusky's assaults, Spanier "turned a blind eye to child abuse."

"Let it be known," Shapiro said in the statement, "if you hurt kids or cover up child abuse — my office will act and you will be held accountable."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE