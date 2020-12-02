The Heinz Endowments approved a $450,000 grant that will be awarded to Penn State Outreach in January to operate Penn State's Readiness Institute, which was launched this fall.

Supported through the grant and the Consortium for Public Education, Penn State Outreach will build upon the Readiness Institute in summer 2021.

The Readiness Institute will be located in the Energy Innovation Center in Pittsburgh, and will provide students in the city with the opportunities and resources to thrive in future careers and to become productive and caring citizens, as well as to encourage learners and educators to seek out experiences and innovation in their professional fields.

The program is a part of Penn State's “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” campaign, which aims to make higher education more available to lower-income families; enhance experiences in various realms of knowledge; and encourage creativity and discovery to make an impact.

The seven-week initiative will serve as a “learning lab," and will include lab coaches to guide the students through their education. The students will practice realistic problem-solving skills, as well as learn how to use technology to create new solutions.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Study Committee releases recommendation for State College Police Civilian Oversight Board The Ad Hoc Civilian Oversight Board Study Committee announced its final recommendation for a…