The space at 101 E. Beaver Ave. on the corner of Beaver Avenue and Allen Street will be transformed into a cocktail lounge and restaurant, according to signs posted outside of the building.

Signs on the window that read “Coming Soon” and “Now Hiring” were put up in mid-February. The signs say that the location is set to be a “new concept cocktail lounge and full dining restaurant” and that the business is hiring for all positions.

The sign urges those interested to apply at Local Whiskey.

Local Whiskey could not be reached for comment at this time.

Construction and renovation has been ongoing in the space for months after the previous owners vacated the space years ago.

A pop-up shop featuring high-end brands and sneakers was opened by a Penn State alumna in 2018 for one football game weekend, but the location has remained empty ever since.

Next to the location is Lila Yoga Studios at 103 E. Beaver Ave., and Local Whiskey and the Phyrst at 107 E. Beaver Ave.

RELATED

Fuji & Jade Garden and My Thai open joint location in Northland Center Fuji & Jade Garden and My Thai have officially teamed up to bring State College foodies …