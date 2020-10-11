Penn State Campus Recreation announced via Twitter that the Rec Hall Hepper Fitness Center will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.

Students who use the facility must adhere to social distancing guidelines and register for all activities.

They will be expected to wear masks at all times and sanitize their workout equipment before and after each use.

The facility will be open from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekdays. Hours are more restricted on weekends.

On Saturdays the facility will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Students can download the Penn State Campus Recreation app or visit the Campus Recreation website to reserve a spot for their workout.