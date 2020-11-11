During a virtual lecture Wednesday night, Indigenous Penn State associate professor of American history Julie Reed discussed the impacts of 2020's events on Indian country.

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association and the Indigenous Peoples Student Association hosted the event, titled “Indian Country in 2020," to highlight how this year’s events have impacted Indigenous communities across the country.

Reed, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, sees this as “a short answer to who I am.”

Growing up, Reed's father was stationed in the Philippines, where he met her mother who was a teacher at the time.

"If not for the military service, I wouldn’t be where I am today," Reed said.

In her early childhood, Reed repeatedly moved from Germany to Washington State, and finally settled in Florida for middle school to high school. After graduating from the University of South Florida, Reed earned her doctorate in American history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She said she began her career “as a family historian” and went from there.

"Studying history made me more aware," Reed said.

Reed lived in the Cherokee homelands at one point, and said she has a certain mindset toward those who wish to visit lands of Indigenous peoples. She said “we are visitors” to these lands, and need to “be good caretakers to these lands” in order for them to thrive, as well as appreciate the work of those who tended before them.

Reed highlighted recent events that have impacted those in Indian country, including the coronavirus. Reed said the health disparities within these communities only became deeper and more difficult than they were before the pandemic began.

Additionally, Reed said because the pandemic was such a unique situation the tribal leaders within those communities had to keep the reservations safe.

Many places including the Cheyenne River Sioux needed to be monitored, Reed said. This was to keep the small populations safe, so tribal leaders had to step into the state authority.

Overall, the Cherokee Nation response was direct and simple, Reed said, with a main message to wear masks. This wasn’t so much to keep oneself safe, but to show respect, she added.

Protecting the elders — many of whom are the most fluent language speakers on which the communities rely — was also important, Reed said.

She discussed how elections and Supreme Court decisions impact Indian country. The key is to allow representation to seep into the government, for these Indigenous communities to be heard and included in the decisions made that directly affect them, according to Reed.

She also highlighted the ways in which an individual can stay informed about Native nations.

“Think about our impact on others," Reed said.

To help become advocates, Reed said people must “recognize that Native peoples are constant members of our society” and “will continue to be in the future.”

