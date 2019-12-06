Donating to “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife Molly tacked on an additional $185,000 to their monetary commitment to the university’s fundraising campaign, according to a press release.

The initiative aims to raise $2.1 billion, an increase from its original goal of $1.6 billion. As of Oct. 31, the “Open Doors” section of the campaign reached 69 percent of its $500,000 fundraising goal. The “Create Transformative Experiences” and “Impact the World” sections have reached 76 percent and 100 percent, respectively, of their goals.

The Barrons’s first gift is one of many donations to various university projects, including the planned University Art Museum, Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center and Student Veteran Center.