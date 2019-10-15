Convicted child molester and former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky will be resentenced on Nov. 8 in the Centre County Courthouse.

Sandusky's resentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 23, but the case was put on hold.

Judge Maureen Skerda will preside over the case after Judge John Foradora recused himself from the case in September for undisclosed reasons.

Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012, was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. In February, the Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated the sentencing and remanded it to the lower courts.

News broke in 2011 that Sandusky sexually abused boys for years through his now-defunt charity, The Second Mile.