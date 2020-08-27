Like many other Penn State students, UPUA’s 15th assembly appeared to be conflicted about the coronavirus and students’ impact on the local community during its meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting began by confirming Nikhil Choudhuri as the executive director of records and Ker Sidhu as the executive director of sustainability. After swearing in Choudhuri, Sidhu and JohnMark Miller, the representative for the College of Agricultural Sciences, UPUA representatives spent the next two hours debating two resolutions about the coronavirus.

The first resolution, intended to raise awareness of Penn State’s Mask Up or Pack Up campaign along with various state and local coronavirus mitigation guidelines, passed after generating some debate.

Several representatives took issue with the resolution’s implicit support of the campaign, which they felt placed too much blame on students for behavior that the university should have predicted.

The second coronavirus-related resolution, introduced by representatives Noah Robertson, Lakyn Meeder and Najee Rodriguez, asked the university to enact a variety of proposals to mitigate the spread of the virus and help students adjust to the school’s planned switch to remote learning in November.

The legislation initially asked Penn State to close on-campus housing (with exceptions for students who have housing difficulties) and teach all non-essential in-person courses remotely.

The resolution also denounced the compact that students signed on LionPATH and asked that Penn State give students a refund on tuition in light of the fact that many classes are online. The resolution also asked that the university once again implement the optional alternative grading scale that was available in the spring semester.

If classes are not moved online, the resolution asked that the university test 10% of students per day instead of 1%, create public contingency plans for potential campus closure, give student workers hazard pay, create clear policies for missed work for students who contract the coronavirus and expand online mental health resources.

Though most representatives who spoke said they supported most of the resolution, the idea of closing on-campus housing generated sometimes heated debate.

Joshua Reynolds said he didn’t know any students outside of UPUA who wanted to see Penn State’s campus close. Reynolds and Miller both said sending students home would be detrimental to students’ mental and social health.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen supported the bill. She said she resigned from her post as RA after four days of being on campus and argued that closing campus will not hurt students’ mental health. YuNa Choi argued that closing campus now is the only way to avoid doing so in the spring.

Lakyn Meeder argued that the university should not let students choose whether to be on campus. Although some students will choose to stay on campus for valid mental health reasons, Meeder said, others will choose to stay to go to parties, or simply for “the college experience,” which is not worth sacrificing other students’ health.

During the debate, representatives passed an amendment removing the recommendation that Penn State close on-campus housing, much to the dismay of Robertson and Jacob Klipstein.

Eventually, Adeline Mishler moved to table the resolution because she felt passing or failing it with so much internal disagreement would send mixed messages to administrators. The resolution was tabled, and the UPUA will return to it at a later date.