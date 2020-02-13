To students, Penn State’s THON may to come together easily.

In reality, it is a long process filled with hoops to jump through and people to talk to, according to the THON business development team.

A lot is expected of the THON business development team, a group responsible for a lot of behind-the-scenes tasks. This includes building relationships with donors, involving volunteers, and serving as a liaison between THON and other student organizations who wish to be involved.

They also offer tours during the weekend of the annual 46-hour dance marathon.

Katie Solomon , THON’s director of development said the Development and Alumni Relations Committee works closely with Alumni Engagement — which are both part of the business development team — on collaborative efforts to connect with supporters nationwide.

Claire Kennedy , the stewardship coordinator captain, works with donors to make sure they feel appreciated and respected within not only THON, but within the whole Penn State community. Kennedy (senior-finance) carries this out by offering benefits such as THON weekend tours and exclusive floor passes. Other benefits are available depending on the monetary value of the corporate donation.

She believes this token of members’ gratitude allows them to foster and grow great relationships with donors.

Kennedy said she also works to honor community members and captains who have left an indelible mark on THON, as well as providing education about stewardship — which is the job of supervising an organization, property, etc.

“We do a lot of education to teach different [organizations] what stewardship is because most people do not even know what stewardship is, and I think it is one of the most honorable things,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the development team demonstrates its value in many ways from reaching out to corporate donors to raising awareness for THON through connections.

“We’re an ever-changing side of THON that will continue to grow and flourish,” Kennedy said. “I think that there is so much more room for growth because there [are] still so many people in this country and around the world that don’t even know what THON is, so we can take it upon ourselves to get THON’s message out there.”

The team also incorporated THONvelopes into their process, which allows THON volunteers to reach out to family and friends to ask for donations. People send personal letters explaining the reasons for the sought-after donation, including the family for which they are participating in THON.

“One of the best ways to raise money is to make it more personal,” Kennedy said.

Aidan Cliff , the development communications captain for THON, said he is in charge of getting in contact with donors.

Cliff (sophomore-finance) said he sends out mass emails on days of big THON events —such as 100 Days ‘Til THON — asking people for donations. Cliff is also one of the people responsible for ordering, sorting, distributing and collecting THONvelopes, and he believes they have proven to be a great way to raise money.

Regarding building and maintaining relationships with donors, Cliff said his team works with many parents, alumni and people who have been around THON to remind them of its mission.

Cliff said these donors are then alerted of how the money they contributed is impacting THON families.

Throughout the year, the business development team works to answer questions that arise from greek life and student organizations in order to maximize the impact these groups are able to have in contributing to THON.

Quinn O’Neill serves as the company relations coordinator and is tasked with reviewing and approving organizations' corporate certification.

“Any time an organization that’s fundraising on behalf of THON wants to make a corporate donation they will first go through us and request a corporate packet,” O’Neill (junior-finance) said.

O’Neill also works on special projects to reinvigorate corporate donors they’ve already made agreements with in the past and seeking out new contributors.

“Some of the big [projects] we do are donor retention, employee engagement and a big one this year was increasing THON’s LinkedIn presence,” O’Neill said.

According to O’Neill, one of THON’s biggest goals is to retain donors for many years. A focus this year was to seek out donors who have donated in the past — but not the past couple of years — to bring them back while working to build a strong relationship.

Employee engagement works to mitigate the occasions where a donation is just a company writing a check and not actually attending THON related events, including community service.

The business team hopes its initiatives can help to grow THON’s national presence while allowing it to maintain its strong community atmosphere.