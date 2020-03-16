WATCH: Penn State's empty campus on first day of online classes due to the coronavirus

Monday was the first day of online classes for Penn State students after the university canceled all in-person classes in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Students have been discouraged from returning to campus.

In the middle of a bright, sunny afternoon the first day after students were meant to get back from spring break, the University Park campus lies empty and quiet.

The usually bustling sidewalks and busy HUB-Robeson Center and Pattee-Paterno library are completely vacant save for a few stragglers.