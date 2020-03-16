You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

No print edition

Monday, March 16 Daily Collegian print edition canceled

Keep yourself updated with the latest Penn State and State College right here. Follow the Daily Collegian on our social media channels (links below).
Sign up for our weekly email newsletters at collegian.psu.edu/newsletters.

WATCH: Penn State's empty campus on first day of online classes due to the coronavirus

Follow the Collegian for everything Penn State.

Monday was the first day of online classes for Penn State students after the university canceled all in-person classes in light of the spread of the coronavirus.
 
Students have been discouraged from returning to campus.
 
In the middle of a bright, sunny afternoon the first day after students were meant to get back from spring break, the University Park campus lies empty and quiet.
 
The usually bustling sidewalks and busy HUB-Robeson Center and Pattee-Paterno library are completely vacant save for a few stragglers.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags