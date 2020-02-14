A vigil in memory of the second anniversary of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in front of the State College Municipal Building.

Penn State freshman Alex Wind will speak at the vigil, giving insight on the events that took place the day of the Parkland, Fl. shooting.

Wind is a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and a co-founder of March for Our Lives, a movement dedicated to limiting gun violence and supporting gun control legislation.

The school shooting took place on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 17 students, faculty and staff.