The dominance of two major parties has been relatively consistent throughout the history of the American electoral landscape.

However, for members of the United Socialists at Penn State, the choice between Democratic and Republican candidates is illusory.

Jake Otto, who joined USPSU during his first semester at Penn State, said he believes members of both parties serve the same goal: “to protect their class interests as owners, landlords, finance capitalists and high ranking executives in companies.”

For Otto (sophomore-linguistics) and a growing number of young Americans who are dissatisfied with the mainstream binary choice between red and blue, socialist policies seem to be coming up in higher favor.

“The only viable alternative is socialism, which can't be achieved through elections and the capitalist structure,” Otto said.

Davon, a Penn State student and military member who wished to remain anonymous, said the time he spent reading and educating himself in the military inspired his leftist views.

Observing U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East inspired Davon to go through with his original reason for applying to the military: to get into college, where he was able to join the USPSU.

In particular, Davon recalled being in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 and reconsidering his position after a Saudi-led coalition’s strike on a school bus in Yemen, the site of the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

“My excuse to myself was, ‘well, I'm protecting the citizens of the UAE and the UAE,’” Davon said. “And then I'm just thinking it's like that meme where it's like, ‘Are we the baddies?’”

Vincent Smedile, the secretary of USPSU, had a different experience, as he had already been part of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Smedile (sophomore-astrophysics and political science) who is from Queens, New York, said the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the coronavirus pandemic disspraportionatelty impacting communities of color has played a part in the rise in leftist popularity.

“This is your fight,” Smedile said. “[USPSU is] going to help uplift you and use what resources we can to help you get there and hopefully enact some kind of structural change that will result in people not being killed just because that's how they're born.”

Otto mentioned several USPSU members had been present during the Aug. 29 protests in downtown State College, marching alongside 3/20 Coalition members in support of the Black Lives Matter and Justice for Osaze movements.

Osaze Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who died in March 2019 after a State College police officer, who was serving a mental health warrant at Osagie’s residence, shot him.

Osagie, who had autism and had a history of schizophrenia, ran at officers with a knife, leading them to unsuccessfully use a Taser during the arrest.

“Police surely aren't here to protect people,” Otto said. “Above all, they're here to protect property and money.”

Considering the modern police department’s roots, “in strike-breaking and slave-catching,” and its links to persisting racial tension in the United States, according to Smedile, he said the USPSU viewed defunding the police as only the first step in restructuring American policies on education and social welfare programs.

“I can say with certainty that our organization and its members definitely as an end goal support a complete abolition of police and policing as a practice, as we understand it now in this country,” Smedile said.

Looking forward to the presidential election, all three USPSU members expressed they were not particularly enthused with the list of presidential candidates.

Davon explained he would have voted for Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race in April, but he doesn’t feel particularly compelled to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November.

However, in his “worst case scenario,” Davon said he might vote for the Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins.