Starting a new school year during the coronavirus pandemic, some students can be left wondering how they can remain healthy, fit and active in the ways that are familiar to them.

Health and wellness-based clubs and organizations on campus are looking for ways to allow students to still get involved, stay in shape and meet new people.

Changing Health Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls, a women’s health organization on campus, has put thought into how to sustain the community that exercising creates, while also being mindful of social distancing and other health concerns.

Theresa Cwenar, an ambassador for CHAARG’s Penn State chapter, said CHAARG has no intentions of stopping its mission to create a healthy mindset and attitude toward fitness for the women at Penn State.

Normally partnering with various outlets such as gyms and dance studios, CHAARG is taking another approach to this unusual year.

“The health and safety of our members and the whole Penn State community… it’s of utmost importance,” Cwenar (senior-kinesiology) said. “We’ll be doing completely virtual recruitment which will be interesting, but we really utilize the Facebook pages and social media.”

Cwenar said CHAARG plans to hold all of its meetings via Zoom, as to maintain the safest and healthiest environment possible for its members — meaning it will be holding a few free opportunities for interested students and new members over the internet.

Instructors for various workouts will be available to lead the Zoom workout classes.

“We have our entire fall semester planned out to a T — we already have virtual workouts planned through the end of the semester,” Cwenar said.

In efforts to keep the organization engaging, CHAARG has set up various guest speakers, fitness instructors, and the like, as it is working to give its members a bit more bang for their buck, even if their club is held over Zoom, according to Cwenar.

Capoeira Club is another group on campus working to push forward while gathering new members, increasing interest in the traditions the club aims to keep alive.

The club’s adviser Kristina Douglass explained that the Capoeira Club is an outlet to learn about Afro-Brazilian arts and culture, as capoeira was practiced in Brazil during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Douglass said the Capoeira tradition stemmed from African slaves using the art form to keep connection with their home, but also to have a way to resist and rebel in secret against their oppressors by creating a mixture of dance, martial arts and acrobatics.

The club is in its infancy, having been formed in the last year at Penn State, and is pivoting sharply from being a close-contact activity to an online experience.

Douglass has shown a great deal of passion about the history and execution of capoeira while also supporting the students who have made the growing club possible.

“The idea that we are pulling this together and hopefully we will be getting funded is very significant — not just for our group at Penn State,” Douglass said. “I think it provides a model for other capoeira groups… at other institutions.”

Meghan Kazanski, the club’s treasurer, explained that when the club meets in person, members would typically come in close contact, but this would change for this coming semester.

Kazanski (doctorate-kinesiology) said she has arranged for multiple esteemed instructors to join the club’s Zoom calls to guide the group for a meeting.

“It’s something we’re really excited about. In the past, we would typically just meet in person and train together [which] would constitute physical movement, but also some music practice,” Kazanski said. “We just sent out a proposal to receive funding from [the University Park Allocation Committee] so we can have instructors teach virtual classes.”