The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in portions of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County, from 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The warning calls for accumulations of 7 to 12 inches of snow, and says that "hazardous" road conditions could make travel difficult.

The snow is expected to overspread from west to east, and will continue "through Monday into early Tuesday morning."

The southeastern portion of central Pennsylvania is expected to be "especially heavy," according to the U.S. National Weather Service warning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are encouraging all drivers to "heed to all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel," according to the warning.

