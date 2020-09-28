Members of the Liberal Arts Alumni Society Board recently made a $250,000 donation to establish the Dean Clarence Lang and Professor Jennifer Hamer Educational Equity Scholarship in the College of the Liberal Arts, according to a Penn State news release.

The original donation was $100,000 from an anonymous board member. Half of the donation was made through a stock transfer and the other half was pledged over the next five years.

This donation received an "immediate" 1:1 match through the university's Educational Equity Matching Program.

When past and current members of the ASB heard aware of the contribution, $25,000 was added to the endowment, raising the total value of the scholarship to $250,000.

“It’s been a rough year,” the anonymous donor said in the release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, and social injustice issues facing the country are extremely troubling. We wanted to find a tangible way to help and thought that a lasting philanthropic gift was the right thing to do.”

The scholarship commends Clarence Lang, Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, Susan Welch, and the dean’s spouse, Jennifer Hamer — professor of African American studies and senior faculty mentor in the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity.