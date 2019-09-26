The Class Gift campaign announced four options for the class of 2020's gift — including scholarships, support for the new University Art Museum and funding for CAPS.

Since 1861, each graduating class at Penn State has imparted its legacy on the university in the form of a class gift, a unique way for students to give back to their school and make a change to better the experience of their predecessors.

“This is [the students'] chance to give back to a university that has given them so much,” Wil Dunn, director of the Class Gift Campaign said. “They have a chance to make a change on campus and affect future students.”

Class Gift voting will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

The Class Gift Committee will reveal the gift selected by the class of 2020 on Tuesday, Oct. 1 as part of Penn State Homecoming’s Past to Present event. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the HUB, and the gift announcement will be made at the Monumental Staircase at noon.

Seniors graduating in the spring, summer or fall of 2020 are eligible to vote for the class gift.

Dunn is a member of the Student Philanthropy Network, a result of a merger between the Class Gift Campaign and the Student Philanthropy Council.

“Under our new structure, we are able to more effectively carry out our mission of fostering a philanthropic spirit within the student body,” Colm Parrish, Student Philanthropy Network president said.

This year, both Dunn (senior- health policy administrator) and Parrish (senior- biomedical engineering) are excited for the options presented to the graduating class of 2020 for their class gift.

“I think that these choices show the Class of 2020’s determination to help other students,” Dunn said. “They are making sure not to leave their fellow students behind through different outlets.”

There are four options students are able to select from. They are as follows:

Completion Scholarship

This scholarship would help students complete their final credits when they would otherwise be unable to because of financial burden. It would also help students return to school or students within 30 credits of graduation stay on track and have the opportunity to walk on graduation.

We Are Penn State: Choose Your Legacy

Students would have the opportunity to connect with something they are passionate about and make a gift to any Penn State fund. This includes a specific department, college, student organization, student service or other program.

Support for the new University Art Museum in the Arboretum

With the pending creation of a new University Art Museum located on the outer edge of the Arboretum, the money will go toward creating a cultural resource where students can connect with art, nature and science in a new way.

Support for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

CAPS is a resource to all students dealing with personal and mental health challenges. The money would go toward supporting CAPS and ensuring care is provided to students for years to come.

“Student should vote because this is their legacy,” Dunn said. “This is their chance to give back to a university that has given them so much. They have a chance to make a change on campus and affect future students.”

Seniors can vote by texting ClassGift2020 to 71777 or by casting their vote online.

Last year, the class of 2019 chose to create a pollinator's gate in the Arboretum.

