A common goal of higher education is to teach students what they need to pursue the career of their choice.

However, classes alone may not prepare some students for their desired career path.

In order to aid this career preparation process, Penn State’s Bank of America Career Services Center — which schedules approximately 9,000 appointments each year — provides students with a variety of career development tools.

The center features rooms for teaching career development courses, a computer and research lab area, a professional attire closet — where students can show their student ID and pick out one professional outfit each — and a multitude of rooms for interviews between employers and students.

Students can also meet with advisers at the center for one-on-one counseling. Associate director for career counseling Matt Ishler said there are a variety of services that can be provided through these sessions, including resume review, mock interviews, discussion about career options, and guidance toward a particular career or opportunity based on students’ interests.

Ishler added that students can utilize the center’s counseling for either 15-minute drop-in visits or hour-long appointments. Drop-in hours are intended for more urgent questions and guidance, whereas the hour-long appointments focus on in-depth career planning discussions.

Ishler said drop-in hour assistance may include a final review of a resume or cover letter prior to submitting an application or attending a job interview, as well as the answering of questions that require a quick response. For example, Ishler said students have gone to drop-in hours asking how to respond to questions that may arise in an upcoming interview.

Available to students year-round, the center’s drop-in hours are also held outside Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center, at the Student Disability Resource Center, at the Multicultural Resource Center, at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and at the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity at varying points throughout the week.

Ishler said it is common — and encouraged by the center’s counselors — for students who visit during drop-in hours to initiate hour-long appointments.

In these appointments, students are able to explain in greater detail where they are in the career development and preparation process. As a counselor at the center, Ishler said he commonly asks students about their interests, potential career directions, current career progress and a variety of other details in order to be properly informed of each student’s situation before giving guidance.

Ishler added he believes the personalization offered by the center, regardless of which type of help is being sought, pushes students in the best direction possible.

“Students come in at various points in this process, so not every student gets the same guidance as an action plan moving forward,” Ishler said.

While some students commonly utilize the center, others have not used its resources.

Student Taryn Logan, for example, said she has not utilized the Career Services Center before. She said she is not sure of the exact career direction she wants to take, and has not been informed of the center’s resources.

“I think it’s important, but I don’t think they advertise their services enough,” Logan (senior-biological sciences and health professions) said. “I feel like there should be more out there, like exactly what they do, exactly what they can help you with so they can encourage more people to go there.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Michael Kreychman suggested that advertisements for the center be placed on Pollock Road — an area of high student traffic — or a desk at the Career Fair to inform students of the services the center provides.

Kreychman (junior-industrial engineering) added that he would like to visit the Career Services Center in the future, but has not gone yet since he has only been at University Park for a semester.

According to Ishler, the Career Services Center advocates for students to make follow-up visits throughout their time at Penn State so they can receive updated guidance as their career preparation progresses.

Ishler said the center will always provide help to students regardless of how close they are to graduating, but he explained the center prefers to be involved in students’ journeys as early as possible.

Ishler said he understands this can be difficult, however, considering the busy schedule that accompanies most college students’ lives.

“I think the biggest threat to career development for students is taking the time to engage in it,” Ishler said. “I don’t meet a lot of students who walk around and say, ‘I have three extra hours each week that I’d like to put toward career development.’”

Ishler added that the students who visit the center earlier in their time at Penn State tend to reap greater benefits, as the counselors’ advice can be used most effectively when given more time and follow-up appointments.

“What our service says more than anything is that the students who put the time into coming in, talking, making a plan and setting time aside to [enact] that plan see positive results, find opportunities they didn’t know existed and move closer to their goals,” he said.

Jake Lidle said he has visited the Career Services Center, both during his freshman year at Penn State Scranton and this past fall semester at University Park.

Lidle (junior-secondary education) explained that all freshmen at Penn State Scranton were required to meet with a counselor at the Career Services Center at that campus. In this meeting, Lidle said he was able to solidify his major and learn about a variety of career preparation seminars offered by the center — some of which he attended later in the year.

Lidle said he hopes to make future appointments at the center, in addition to the interview with an employer he had there earlier this year.

“I feel like I’ll probably be there a lot more this semester and next year as I’m getting ready to graduate,” Lidle said. “The whole point of going to college is to help you get a job, and they are [working] to help you get there, so it’s definitely beneficial.”

Since college is the time when a majority of individuals truly begin planning for their future in the workforce, Ishler said he believes having the Career Services Center on Penn State’s campus is of high importance.

“I think it’s a time period in life where the next step may not be abundantly clear or crystalized to the degree that it may be earlier in life, so I think the number of choices and options creates a need for having a way to sort those opportunities and have a process to make a decision about them,” Ishler said.

Ishler, elaborating on this concept, said it is his hope that the guidance given to students by the center continues to help them later on in life when career adjustments or new goals arise.

Student Haley Stambaugh said that although she has yet to utilize the Career Services Center, she intends to in the future and feels it is a good resource for students, particularly for those who are unsure about their career options.

“I think it is beneficial, especially when people change their majors and don’t really know what they can do with it or [want to learn] different aspects of how to be professional [in career-related circumstances],” Stambaugh (sophomore-psychology life science) said.

As for the future of the center, Ishler said he hopes it can develop a way to collect and analyze students’ feedback so the center can continue to provide the highest quality of services.

Additionally, the center will host two new “career fairs,” one for small businesses and start-ups and the other for human service opportunities. The small business and start-up fair will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 31 at the Pegula Ice Arena, while the impact fair for human services will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the same location.

Ishler said he feels grateful to be working as a career counselor on a campus with as much diversity and opportunity as Penn State.

“It gives students a real platform to say, ‘I have this interest, so how can I take it from being something I daydream about to something I want to do?’” Ishler said. “For me, that’s the definition of success and helping people with career planning.”