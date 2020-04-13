At Penn State, there’s no doubt that each spring semester is one to remember.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, several traditions students partake in during their spring semester may no longer take place on campus.

But, that doesn’t mean some of the best moments of April and May can’t be experienced in some way from one’s home.

Here are some ways to do just that.

No Blue-White, but there’s still the NFL draft

Since May 5, 1951, a packed Beaver Stadium for the annual Blue and White game has been one of the best ways to end one’s time as a Penn State senior. This year, though, the game is no longer a part of seniors’ final moments as Nittany Lions.

But, to keep the football feel, there’s nothing wrong with tuning into the draft from Thursday, April 23 until Saturday, April 25, and seeing which teams some of Penn State’s former players will be headed to.

Zoom in with your friends, dress in comfy gameday attire and recreate your own chicken basket.

“Let’s celebrate, it’s alright”

As April progresses and it’s still important to practice social distancing, the future for graduation parties remains unpredictable. However, parents or families of graduates can throw small celebrations, where photos, graduation-themed cakes and spending time with loved ones can continue to happen. If you’re social distancing with your family anyway, why not have a party?

A little online shopping at Party City, the right playlist, and special family recipes will celebrate one’s academic achievements.

Some scoops from the Berkey Creamery, without a line

When it comes to ice cream and a long four months of winter, standing outside in line waiting for some “Death by Chocolate," “Grilled Stickies” or other Berkey Creamery favorites is always worth it.

Even though the creamery is temporarily closed, enjoying this delicious Penn State dessert doesn’t have to come to an end — ice cream can be delivered right to one’s doorstep through the creamery’s website.

RELATED

Ideas for taking your graduation photos while in quarantine One of the overlooked disappointments of Penn State's transition to remote learning is the s…

A sunny and blissful Old Main lawn right in the backyard

As it starts to get warm out and flowers begin to bloom, Old Main would have turned into one of the most eye-catching landmarks on campus where students go hours a day relaxing or exercising.

There isn’t much one can do to recreate one of Penn State’s most historic buildings and the feeling it adds to campus. But, getting out of the house is important, which could mean taking up a new hobby of planting some pretty flowers in the backyard, doing some yoga, throwing a frisbee or having a picnic.

This will also create the feeling of Old Main lawn in the spring.

Still picture perfect

With seniors having to miss out on taking on-campus graduation photos this spring, there’s still plenty of at-home picture perfect settings and poses to recreate the professional look.

Once you're dressed in your cap and gown, try creating some traditional pictures with natural backgrounds right in the backyard. I’m sure some of the flowers that are planted are already starting to bloom, and this will give a touch of some spring colors.

Hot dogs without opening day

Right about now, planning to attend a baseball or softball game might have been a part of your spring plans. This also meant enjoying Dollar Dog night, some cracker jacks, popcorn and all the other tasty stadium food there is.

However, sitting around a fire and roasting some hotdogs, enjoying some lemonade and munching on Jiffy Pop are some easy and fast stadium snacks to bring to your home.

Preparing for big-little reveal

For me, one of the more exciting moments of being a part of greek life on Penn State’s campus is finding out who my big and little are.

Each spring, sorority girls will choose a new member of their sorority to be their little. After plenty of sister dates and getting to know who is really your miniature you, it’s time to get creative.

Big-little reveal involves decorating dorm rooms, making DIY paintings, taking instagram worthy pictures and handing over some of your favorite soroity’s clothing pieces.

Even though reveals are postponed for now, getting a head start on ideas now is very possible at home.

Purchase some cheap canvases and start painting some aesthetically pleasing pictures, and don’t forget to tie-dye some old clothes so your little will always be stylish on campus.