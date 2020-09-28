Students interested in safely attending interesting lectures, watching musical performances or learning the basics of calligraphy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic can rest assured that Penn State is still offering those opportunities.

Listed below are events members of the Penn State community can attend throughout the week of Monday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 4.

Monday, Sept. 28

11:30 a.m. — Naomi Reis, an artist originally born in Shiga, Japan, will present her lecture “Borrowed Landscapes: artistic practice as space making” for Penn State’s School of Visual Arts. Reis, who produces two-dimensional art by using everyday materials such as blades and brushes, will use her time to explain her artmaking process and open up about her past experiences and her own struggles in supporting her artistic practice. Those interested in registering for the event can do so here.

5:30 p.m. — Yoga instructor Sima Farage will be guiding a class through an hour-long session of yoga and meditation on Monday and Wednesday. Those interested in attending the session can join the Zoom meeting.

7 p.m. — Penn State alumni Chris Davis and Matt Giombetti will be presenting a virtual lecture entitled, “From Basement Dwellers to Millionaires: How Esports Refined a Stigma.” As founders of Electric City Esports, the pair will discuss the eSports phenomenon and its ins and outs. Those interested in attending must pre-register here.

7:30 p.m. — Violinist James Lyon will be performing for the recurring “Together, Alone” concert series. The series of performances was inspired by the desire to reach audiences safely and meaningfully despite being isolated because of the coronavirus. The concert, no longer than 30 minutes, will be livestreamed from the Recital Hall on the Together, Alone website.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

10 a.m. — The Palmer Museum of Art will begin the run of its "Power in My Hand: Celebrating Women’s Suffrage" exhibit, in honor of the centennial of Women’s Suffrage. The exhibit, which will be open through Dec. 13, will celebrate the work of 25 female artists including Rina Baerjee, Kay WalkingStick, and Diana Al-Hadid. The museum is closed Mondays and some holidays.

12 p.m. — Professor and Chair of the Department of Black Studies and Professor of Sociology at the University of California at Santa Barbara, Vilna Bashi Treitler, will present a lecture entitled, “Joy and Pain: Surviving Academic Life.” Treitlet is writing a memoir partly about her experience as a member of a “minoritized” group in higher education. Students interested in attending must register in advance here.

6 p.m. — The Paul Robeson Cultural Center will be presenting a panel discussion entitled, “Myth of Black on Black Crime in The Face of Police Brutality” at 6 p.m. in the Freeman Auditorium and will be livestreaming the event on Facebook. The event will feature prominent civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, who served as the co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington and as Executive Director of the National Action Network and notably appeared on Red Table Talk alongside Angela Davis and the Smith family. Other panelists include Carlos Wiley, who is the director of the PRCC, poet Muhibb Dyer, Dr. Carl Wesley, Kawanba Nixon and Jasiri X.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

4 p.m. — “Well-Being Wednesdays,” will take place in 233B at the HUB and provide interactive activities from HealthWorks students. During the session, attendees can expect to experience and gain a better understanding of the relationship between calmness and walking. Students may also attend the event virtually without prior registration here.

7 p.m. — Peabody Award-winning investigative reporter Madeleine Baran will be presenting a virtual lecture titled, “Holding Power Accountable.” This event is part of the Journalism Speakers Forum and doesn’t require pre-registration, The Zoom link is available here.

8 p.m. — Food Network Star Chef Jyll Everman will virtually share cooking tips and easy recipes with students and talk about her experience as a finalist from season seven of “The Next Food Network Star!” Students wishing to attend this Zoom event must register in advance with the Office of Student Affairs.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:15 p.m. — Lucy Major, senior communications and marketing manager for childhood cancer research at Cancer Research UK, will present an online lunch discussion of her career path. The event, which is part of the Catalyst speaking series, is open to the entire campus community and requires pre-registration here.

1:30 p.m. — As part of the Stuckeman Lecture Series, the Department of Graphic Design will be hosting a virtual lecture with Molly Oberholtzer. Oberholtzer is a service designer at a digital full-service agency in Cologne, Germany who seeks to create interactions that translate into subversive activity using her experience in design research. Those interested in attending the free Zoom session must register using this link.

3 p.m. — As part of the “Mindful Making” series, the Office of Student Affairs will be hosting a calligraphy training session at 3 p.m at the Eisenhower Auditorium's Patio Tent. During the hour-long event, students will learn basic calligraphy skills, write affirmations and decorate small cards.

6 p.m. — Virginia Eubanks, author of the award-winning book “Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor” will present the Richard B. Lippin Lecture in Ethics: “Automating Inequality” by Virginia Eubanks virtually. Eubanks, who is an associate professor of political science at the University of Albany, will discuss the impact of data mining and the way in which predictive risk models on poor and working class Americans relates to the current pandemic. Registration is required in advance and may be completed here.

6 p.m. — Max Boykoff, professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado, will discuss his book, “Creative (Climate) Communications: Productive Pathways for Science, Policy and Society." In his work, Boykoff argues that conversations surrounding climate change have remained stagnant. Registration for this Zoom lecture is required and may be completed here.

7 p.m. — NFL editor for The Athletic, Lisa Wilson, who is the first African-American woman to be elected as president of the Associated Press Sports Editors, will present at a guest lecture sponsored by the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism. The lecture can be accessed using this Zoom link.

Friday, Oct. 2

6 p.m. — As part of a series of ‘Voices of Afro-Latinidad’ lectures throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at Penn State, author Vincente Perez will be performing spoken poetry and will address anti-Blackness in the Latinx community at 6 p.m. Those interested in watching the lecture may e-mail sandoval@psu.edu for a direct Zoom link to the event.

7:30 p.m. — The School of Music Media will be livestreaming a chamber orchestra performance from the Recital Hall. Those interested in viewing the performance may do so on their website.

Sunday, Oct. 4

3 p.m. — The Palmer Museum of Art staff and Penn State students will introduce interested members of the public into the museum’s galleries and give introductions into its various art collections, with an in-depth look at selected art pieces. The event will be held via Zoom.

4 p.m. — A “Dimensions in Jazz” performance will be livestreamed virtually on Youtube on the Penn State School of Music’s channel. Those interested in watching the event can watch them here.

