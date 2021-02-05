Reverend Donna King was an important figure throughout her life in the Black community at Penn State, known to many as “Mama King.”

King died Jan. 7 at the age of 64 from cancer. She was an activist, historian, educator, pastor, parent and leader in the Penn State community, according to an obituary from Koch Funeral Home.

At Penn State, King lectured in African American Studies and received her Ph.D. from the College of Education.

Later in life, King focused her time on the history of the Underground Railroad and its connection to the Penn State and Bellefonte community, and became a pastor for St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Her studies revolved around the abolitionist movement, and she was well known for singing “Oh Freedom” while giving tours of the Underground Railroad, according to the obituary.

Black Caucus President Nyla Holland said her experience with King was “indirect,” but King worked for many years with Black Caucus members.

Holland (senior-political science and African American studies) said King was “very warm, wise and graceful” and taught others the “importance” of being an activist.

“She was someone who you could tell had been through a lot, but also was so willing to give to others and donate her knowledge,” Holland said. “She wanted everyone to know their history and know they have the ability to see change, because it has been the youth that has enacted change in the past.”

Holland said she saw King as a “symbol of hope” for the Penn State community.

“I think to have someone who is a Black older woman in the Penn State community and the State College community who still came around and was filled with joy and compassion was inspiring,” Holland said.

Ashley Rankine, a Penn State alumna of the class of 2018 in kinesiology, worked with King in Black Caucus during her time as a student.

Rankine said King had a “tremendous impact” on her and “was always very uplifting and influential to the community.”

“She was constantly encouraging me and reminding me of my importance,” Rankine said.

Rankine believes King left a “big mark” on the Penn State community and other generations because she knew of “Mama King” before she had the chance to meet her.

“She was a voice of the voiceless,” Rankine said.

La Keisha Wade-Malone, a former student of King, said King stressed the idea of history and “knowing your roots, where you came from and where you are going”

“She was small in stature but large in personality,” Wade-Malone (junior-human development and family studies) said. “She demanded attention whenever she entered the room.”

To Wade-Malone, King’s legacy meant “keeping history alive.”