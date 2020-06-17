In light of Penn State's decision to hold in-person classes again in the fall semester, an open letter addressed to the university officials is asking for better safety measures to be put in place and for increased correspondence on decisions moving forward.

The open letter is addressed to Penn State president Eric Barron, executive vice president and provost Nicholas Jones and vice provost for faculty affairs Kathy Bieschke. As of Tuesday, it has been signed by over 1,000 professors, graduate employees, students and alumni, among many others.

Within the letter, signatories expressed frustration that faculty, staff and graduate employees had very little involvement in the university's decision on the upcoming semester's return. Ultimately, they asked that Penn State "put people first" and allow the faculty to play a "central role" in crisis decision making.

Faculty, staff and graduate employees asked that the university implement free, campus-wide coronavirus testing, as well as the autonomy to decide how they will hold their classes and office hours.

In response to the university's decision to reportedly furlough approximately 2,000 employees and institute a pay freeze, the letter asks for financial assistance from Penn State. The letter states that the university has received "an enormous growth of revenue streams and returns on its endowment investments," which helped create a "cushion" for losses from the pandemic.

Along with extending contracts through the upcoming academic year, signatories asked that funding for graduate employees be maintained or raised from the pre-pandemic level and that extensions of funding be given to graduate research programs.

Small classes are also asked to remain despite the possibility of not meeting minimum enrollment, and the letter asks that the university continue hiring initiatives to diversify its workforce.