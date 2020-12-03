On Thursday, Joyce Robinson, the assistant director at the Palmer Museum of Art, and Brandi Breslin, the museum educator, spoke about exhibition planning in the third and final Palmer Museum Conversation, titled “How Exhibitions Are Made."

In this virtual event, Robinson and Breslin answered questions from Eunkyung Hwang, a graduate assistant, and Lauren McKee, an intern and student, as well as explained their experiences in curating exhibitions and all the behind-the-scenes work that is involved.

Robinson has been a curator at the museum for over 20 years, curating over 80 exhibitions throughout this time.

Exhibitions on display at the Palmer Museum, much like other museums, are projected and planned years in advance. Curators must take into account size, budget, content and various other factors when planning exhibitions, as well as having a balance of different types of art from varying time periods.

Robinson spoke about an exhibition that she started in 2015, called “Plastic Entanglements," which was a three-year process including 30 artists and 60 works of art.

Robinson said “Plastic Entanglements” was a complex narrative to be told about the “miraculous and malignant” characteristics of plastic.

Pieces in this exhibition included a 3D piece created by Mark Dion to be featured on the title wall, as well as a piece made by Brian Jungen — a whale skeleton made out of plastic patio chairs.

Robinson said that because the show was so large, they had to move and expand the exhibition space.

“It was a show that needed some breathing space,” Robinson said. “Everything is thought through.”

Breslin has been a museum educator at Penn State for almost 20 years.

She spoke about a concept that she had developed for the Harn Museum at the University of Florida, called “ABC: Art by the Letter."

The exhibition was originally meant to be a book but was turned into an exhibition for better funding availability.

Breslin said that the concept of this exhibition was the alphabet, and it connected the letters to famous art pieces, such as those by Claude Monet and Georgia O’Keeffe.

In the selection process, Breslin said that she had certain works in mind that she wanted to include, and from there, took all possibilities into account to choose works in what she called the “Object Selection Tetris."

Breslin said that a checklist, which is a list of works and details about the exhibition, is the “paper document of the exhibition," and is a very important document for museum work.

Breslin took the audience into consideration when planning the exhibition, changing the standard “hang height” of art so that children could see better.

The inspiration for the colors in the exhibition came straight from Dr. Seuss books, as Breslin said she brought them with her to the paint store to get swatches.

She also included gallery seating, touchscreen technology, and had all text translated into Spanish to make the exhibit as inclusive as possible.

According to Robinson, museum work is a team effort. They work with the education department, installation crews, registrars and multiple other parties to reach their goals.

