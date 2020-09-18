Penn State students will have the opportunity to hear from a Holocaust survivor about her experience next week, according to a Penn State news release.

Linda Schwab will speak during a virtual event at noon on Sept. 22, presented by the Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies at Penn State Harrisburg.

Despite, for many years, declining to speak about her experience due to nightmares, since the early 1990s Schwab has told her story so that the Holocaust will not be forgotten.

Schwab has worked with Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation to spread Holocaust Survivors to audiences around the world.

She has also helped create the Gesher L’Machar, “Bridge to Tomorrow,” endowment fund to support teenagers who want to participate in the March of the Living, where students study the Holocaust in Israel and Poland.

At Penn State Harrisburg, Schwab helped create the Schwab Family Holocaust Reading Room, which is the “focal point of the college’s Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies,” according to the release.

The virtual lecture is free and open to the public. Registration, which can be found here, is required.