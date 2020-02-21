The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a proposal to expend funds to further renovate East Halls at its meeting on Feb. 21.

Though the renovation plans were approved prior to Friday’s meeting, the board voted to approve $82,500,000 in funds for the project.

The project, named “Phase 2B,” will renovate Bigler, Curtin and Packer Halls, along with associated utility and site work such as landscaping and parking.

According to the proposal, building updates will include improved social spaces, the replacement of “aging and inefficient” building systems, improved ADA accessibility, renovation of building envelope and renovation of building appearance.

It will also connect the renovated halls to Penn State’s chilled water for “highly-efficient” climate control living spaces, according to chairman David Gray.

The total bed count for the three buildings is 782 beds, with most rooms remaining double rooms.

Gray said this phase of the project will be completed by summer 2021.

The proposal to expend funds passed unanimously.

Several dorms in the freshman-occupied residence hall complex have undergone renovation and expansion since 2016, beginning with the construction of Earle Hall. The complete renovation of East Halls is anticipated to be completed by 2022.

Housing and meal plan charges for Penn State students will also increase for the 2020-21 academic school year, as approved by the board.

“It will be necessary to increase room and board charges effective with the 2020 Fall Semester due to increased operating and facility maintenance costs,” the proposal reads.

Gray said the benchmark housing and food service rate — a mid-level meal plan and a double room — will be $5,876 per semester, which is a $200 increase.

According to an outlined plan to increase charges, University Park students will see rate increases ranging from $105 to $275.

The proposal was passed unanimously.

RELATED

+3 Penn State reaches resolution with Paterno family On Friday, Feb. 21, Penn State's Board Of Trustees announced that the university has resolve…