Penn State announced that this year's annual Parent and Families Weekend will be held virtually due to the coronavirus.

Parents and Families Weekend will be held Oct. 2 to 4 and will give parents and families a chance to learn more about the university, student life and resources available at campus.

"We are creating fun and engaging events that will include innovative programs for everyone to enjoy from the safety and comfort of their home," said Cindy Hill, director of the Penn State Parents and Families Program. "From virtual tours and college events, to programs that highlight the talents and skills of our students, we think you will enjoy this event. We are especially excited that the virtual format is more accessible for families who could not otherwise travel to campus."

The Parents and Families Program will offer care packages for both students and their families that include Penn State items and gifts. They will be available to be purchased soon and will be received by late September or early October.

"We hope you will make plans to participate in a weekend of fun, informative and engaging virtual events that aim to offer an enjoyable Parents and Families Weekend experience," Hill said.

