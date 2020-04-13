Penn State's Lion Ambassadors are holding a social media contest for students missing Old Main on "Old Main Appreciation Day."

On Tuesday, April 14, contestants are encouraged to post original artwork or photography of Old Main to their social media accounts and use the #missyouoldmain while following the Lion Ambassadors.

The ambassadors will choose winners in the following categories: funniest, best throwback, most creative, best student org picture, best night shot and best overall.

There will be winners will receive gift cards to local State College businesses.

