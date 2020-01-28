In recent months, the Penn State internet has been taken over by a poorly drawn lion who proudly proclaims a modified Penn State anthem — we're.

Students and fans have posted their "we're" artwork on social media — particularly Reddit — to share their take on the lion with the Penn State community.

Here's a definitive ranking of six of the "we're" lions.

The original "we're" lion

Credit: Twitter user @AdimLovesReadin

A classic take on the usual logo. Looks like he could be my friend. Poorly drawn but you can still definitely tell who it’s supposed to be. He's cute and asymmetrical.

Rate: 8/10

We're on a whiteboard

Credit: Reddit user u/caschrock

Takes poorly drawn to a whole new level. Clearly homemade and very wholesome. Framing is the same as the original logo, but I can barely tell what it’s supposed to be. Doesn’t have enough lion essence.

Rate: 4/10

We're on a shirt

Credit: Reddit user u/PiratesDieHard69

Lacking the classic Penn State blue and white. Somehow an even more asymmetrical version of the original logo. His face is immediately recognizable. The handwritten letters really make him look homespun. Clearly confused but trying his best.

Rate: 7/10

We're spooky szn

Credit: Reddit user u/TheSpankety

Super spooky edition! Cute but also looks like he’d suck my soul if he got the chance. Someone probably put a lot of effort into this, but you can’t tell from the end result. The letters are a nice touch, makes it more legitimate.

Rate: 5/10

We're puppet

Credit: Reddit user u/Kelavandoril

A we’re lion live in the flesh. Doesn’t follow the design of the classic logo, but the logo is still featured. The scarf makes him as easily identifiable as the lion we all know and love. I can’t really tell what purpose this is supposed to serve or which part is his eye and which part is his nose, but he’s got a very abstract look. Clearly some very high end art.

Rate: 6/10

We're pencil drawn

Credit: John Connolly (freshman-engineering)

An absolute abomination. Probably the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. If it wasn’t labeled I definitely wouldn’t know who it’s supposed to be. The side profile adds a very unique touch. His teeth are definitely way too sharp, and it’s concerning. Gives me very ominous vibes.

Rate: 3/10