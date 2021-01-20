Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association held its first general assembly meeting of the spring semester Wednesday night, and discussed the possibility of re-implementing the university’s alternative grading system.

Rep. Erin Boas spoke briefly about her intent to push for the continuation of an alternate grading option for students in the spring.

Her task force, Policies Influencing Equity, will make its case for alternative grading to the Faculty Senate.

First introduced last spring amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the alternative grading system was made available for students a second time at the end of the fall semester, helping those who experienced hardships that disrupted their academic goals.

