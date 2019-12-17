As one of the most stressful weeks for students approaches, cram season begins. Although not encouraged, staying up all night to study for a test is sometimes the difference between passing and failing.

Here are the top 10 ways to pull off an all-nighter:

Take a nap

On the day of your anticipated all-nighter, take a 20 to 30 minute nap in the evening to correspond with when you normally start to get tired. This will trick your brain into thinking you aren’t tired anymore — simultaneously giving your brain a small break before it endures an entire night of activity.

Practice the “some sleep is better than none” philosophy on these nights.

Drink coffee or a caffeinated drink

Throughout the afternoon and night, drink coffee, Red Bull or any other caffeinated drink. Space out your cups of caffeine as this will prolong your ultimate caffeine crash.

But don’t overdo it. The healthy amount of caffeine for a person to drink in a 24-hour period is about four cups of coffee — four espresso shots — or four eight-ounce Red Bulls.

Work in uncomfortable conditions

I suggest doing work on a hard chair or the ground — the more uncomfortable, the better. It will cause discomfort, but it won’t make you tired. Comfort will have to take a backseat if your end goal is to not fall asleep.

Move around

Move around every 30 to 45 minutes, or as needed. Whether you decide to walk, run, do jumping jacks, dance or even tap your feet — anything to get your blood pumping will do the trick.

Additionally, if you drink enough water, you can guarantee a bathroom break about once an hour, which will help keep you moving if you forget to.

Doing some sort of activity will also give the brain a quick break from studying, allowing higher concentration when working.

Listen to heavy metal music

If this doesn’t wake you up, I don’t know what will. There’s nothing quite like the high pitch sound of electric guitars and raspy deep voices to jolt your insides.

Harsh, energetic music will have to be your best friend throughout this process. This is especially effective if listened to with earbuds because it blocks out all other distractions and noises.

Don’t study in your bed or room

A good rule of thumb when trying to pull an all-nighter is to avoid your bed and room at all costs. Will power usually loses in this situation.

If you want to successfully stay up, it’s all the more challenging when a comfortable and warm bed is testing every fiber of your being.

Study in a room with a moderate temperature

The ideal temperature to sleep in for many people is around 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Studies have shown that warmer temperatures yield the highest productivity, therefore aim to study in a room with a temperature between 70 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Study in bright rooms

If you don’t feel like you are in a fluorescent-lit lab being tested on, you’re doing something wrong. The brighter the lights, the better chance you have of succeeding.

Studies have shown studying in brighter lights keeps the brain sharper and more alert.

Chew gum

Chewing gum has proved to help maintain alertness. Since chewing isn’t an involuntary muscle movement, as breathing is, this will subconsciously stimulate your brain, which in turn will help keep you awake.

You can also chew gum to the beat and rhythm of music — creating an even better chance of staying alert.

Keep yourself distracted

Have an agenda or a plan in place for each hour. If you keep yourself on a schedule instead of aimlessly studying, the probability of success will increase.

Try breaking up your study guide and focusing on a different part every hour or in between every big assignment. You can reward yourself with a five minute phone break after completing each goal.