Relocation of Sexual and Gender Diversity Center
The Sexual and Gender Diversity has changed their location in the Hub-Robeson center to room LL011, replacing the previous gallery. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will remain open while Penn State holds classes online due to the spread of the coronavirus. 

However, only individual consultations and meetings will be held either over the phone or on Zoom.

Resources will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (814) 863-1248 or by emailing lgbtq@psu.edu to schedule.

At the moment, resource availability depends on geographic location. Students can click here for further information.

Penn State classes will be taught remotely until at least April 3. 

